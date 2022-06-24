Patriots Captain David Andrews Restructures Deal, Creates Needed Cap Space

The New England Patriots were in need of cap space to accommodate the signing of three of their top 2022 NFL Draft selections.

New England Patriots center David Andrews has long been a part of the franchise’s heart and soul.

Accordingly, the 29-year-old Georgia product appears to be the first to answer the Pats call of duty in their hour of need.

The Patriots have reportedly restructured the contract of center David Andrews, creating $2.1 million in 2022 cap space by converting $3.15 million of his compensation into a signing bonus.

New England required the creation of cap space to accommodate the signing of their 2022 draft picks, offensive lineman Cole Strange, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The six-year veteran lineman has been a warrior on the Patriots’ offensive line since signing with the team in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. During that time, he started 86 regular season games (96, including the postseason) for New England, providing stout protection for New England’s quarterbacks. Andrews has won two Super Bowls with the franchise and is a five-time team captain. In fact, Andrews continued to serve in that capacity while he was sidelined in 2019, after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

While his injury history wasn’t quite as dramatic in 2021, Andrews was apparently dealing with a shoulder injury which required swift attention upon the completion of the season. In fact, the Pats’ center underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Starting in Week 13, and continuing through the end of the season, Andrews was a regular on the Patriots practice report, listed with a shoulder injury. Despite the ailment, he started every game and played a team-high 98.6% of offensive snaps. Andrews played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 16 of their 18 games, including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend.

Despite a disappointing end to the Pats 2021 season, Andrews continued to show his prowess as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen, allowing just one sack in 610 pass-blocking snaps. He finished 2021 as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded center.

However, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the Patriots is made by the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. Whether it be on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews leads by example and plays his role as assigned to the best of his ability.

As a result, it is no surprise to see Andrews stepping up to accommodate the only pro franchise for which he has played. Last offseason, he returned to Foxboro by signing a four-year, $19 million contract, on which he has three years remaining. Following his restructuring, Andrews’ updated 2022 cap charge will be $4.275 million.



According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team’s current salary cap space availability stands at $359,634, having added $217,354 in additional cap flexibility. Benzan’s calculations account for the Andrews restructure, as well as the signings of their three draft picks.