Skip to main content

Day 10 Patriots Training Camp: Mediocre Mac

Everything you missed from Day 10 of New England Patriots training camp.

FOXBORO -- For the first time all summer, the New England Patriots held practice in the afternoon

Though we expected practice to have cooler weather, the 100-degree air immediately set the tone. The afternoon became a hot, windy slugfest filled with yet another round of offensive ineptitude.

Biggest Winner: Cornerback Marcus Jones

The rookie corner has continued to embed himself in the defensive lineup. After showing excellent stickiness in one-on-one drills, the Houston Cougars' product stayed relatively silent throughout the sevens and 11-on-11 drills -- which is a good thing for a corner.

Biggest Loser: Mac Jones

We like to tell it how it is. This means avoiding overly sensationalizing storylines -- but in today's case, it's well warranted. Today was, unequivocally, the worst day of practice for the offense all summer.

It's now getting to the point where it's almost grossly satirical; it's almost hard to believe that this string of nine horrid offensive showings isn't one giant joke.

Jones looks worse than he did as a rookie. 

It's easy to point the finger at co-offensive coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia for their likely changes to the offensive scheme. While there may be some validity to associated growing pains for Jones, it just feels like there has to be something more going on.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, though the offensive line certainly isn't doing Jones any favors, Jones isn't returning any either. The second-year quarterback keeps holding onto the ball, making poor checks at the line (ie checking into a run on a stacked box against a one-high shell), and just struggling with basic defensive calls. 

In multiple instances, Jones could not complete a pass against vanilla cover three zone calls.

Best Offensive Play: DeVante Parker's acrobatic snag in double coverage

Wide receiver Parker is probably the only player on offense yet to have a bad day.

In one especially impressive grab, Parker jumped up for a back shoulder throw that saw him squished between the corner and the safety. Parker absorbed the contact and came down with the ball, with his helmet flying off in the process.

Though the new Patriot seemed slightly shaken up by the play, he continued through the rest of practice.

Jake Bailey of the Day Award: Jake Bailey

The star punter continued his excellent display at camp, recording multiple breathtaking boots that drew some gasps from the crowd.

On one occasion on the side field, Bailey punted a ball over 50 yards that stopped a quarter yard away from the end zone.

Patriots QB Mac Jones and Matt Patricia
News

Patriots Training Camp Notebook Day 10: Draft Pick Finally Practices

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
gettyimages-1242268250-612x612
News

Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 10: Offense Sputters … Again

By Ethan Hurwitz12 hours ago
Patriots ILB Coach Jerod Mayo with head coach Bill Belichick
News

Belichick: Patriots Team ‘Healthy As It’s Been At This Time of Year’

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
8D2C3316-2AA3-4EB5-A5A5-8A118D0CE79A
News

September To Remember: Date Set For Wilfork, Patriots Hall Of Fame Ceremony

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
39113CA2-DA11-44F5-8652-AEF4A1251306
News

Patriots Update 2022 Training Camp Practice Times

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
Patriots - Pro Football Hall of Famers
News

Seymour Enshrined; Who's Patriots Best Hall of Famer?

By Richie Whitt18 hours ago
gettyimages-1364876754-612x612
News

Patriots' Veteran WR On Sputtering Training Camp Offense: 'Growing Pains'

By Ethan Hurwitz20 hours ago
Patriots - Giants
News

Giants Playing Starters Thursday Against Patriots?

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago