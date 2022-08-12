Patriots Rookie Scores First Points of Preseason

FOXBORO -- After a training camp full of scrutiny on the offense, the New England Patriots have scored their first points of preseason.

The drive was a masterclass with quarterback Brian Hoyer showing off his veteran prowess, taking advantage of New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson at nearly every point.

Receiver Tyquan Thornton also shone bright, as he got open down the sideline against Robinson for a play that was called illegal contact. Thornton's wiggle was especially surprising at game speed, considering his struggles with creating separation in college.

Yet, Thornton, who has found himself with the nickname "Tallreek" through training camp, continued his impressive display. The rookie receiver ran an inside release out-route (similar to the one the team used with receiver Julian Edelman for years) to draw both a holding call and a touchdown on a 2-yard snag.

At the end of the first quarter, the score is 7-3 in favor of New England.

As a whole, this is the first true scrimmage for the 2022 Patriots. After a surprisingly light training camp with multiple days of padded practice but very little actual contact, initial growing pains are to be expected. Especially considering the offense's well-publicized struggles.

On the other side of the field is a Giants squad led by new head coach Brian Daboll. A former Patriots' assistant and most recently the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator, he was the engineer of one of the most explosive passing attacks in recent football memory last season.

Despite New York quarterback Daniel Jones struggling to live up to his No. 6 overall draft hype, Daboll's presence as an offensive mastermind presents a solid challenge for the Patriots defense.