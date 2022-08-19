WATCH: Patriots LS Joe Cardona Conducts U.S. Navy Ceremony

FOXBORO — Shortly after New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona left the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, he returned wearing a different uniform.

In addition to donning Patriot blue, Cardona also proudly wears the threads of the United States Naval Reserve. Holding the rank of Lieutenant, Cardona conducted a post-practice reenlistment ceremony for Chief Information Technician Vanessa Holguin on the Pats’ practice field.

Following the ceremony, members of the Patriots, as well as the Carolina Panthers (with whom the Pats had conducted two fractious days of joint practice sessions) gathered to applaud Chief Holguin’s service. Cardona’s Patriots teammates, including quarterback Mac Jones, offensive tackle Cole Strange, defensive end Henry Anderson, and head coach Bill Belichick stopped to chat and sign autographs for service members.

Service to his country has long been a calling for Cardona. A native of San Diego, California, he attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, for one year before enrolling in the United States Naval Academy. At Navy, he was a four-year starter in football as a long snapper, where he was not charged with a single bad snap. During his four years at Navy, the Midshipmen compiled a 30–21 record, including four wins over arch-rival Army, and played in three bowl games.

In 2015, the Patriots selected Cardona in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft, making him the fourth pure long snapper to be drafted in NFL history. He was also the second drafted by the Patriots, who selected Jacob Ingram in the sixth-round in 2009. Cardona has played in 113 games for New England. He was a member of two Patriots’ Super Bowl Championship teams (LI, LIII), and was chosen to the New England Patriots All-Dynasty Team.

Despite his love for football, Cardona’s service in the U.S. Navy is of the utmost importance to him. During his rookie season, Cardona spent his off days working a 24-hour shift as Command Duty Officer at the Naval Academy Preparatory School.

In June 2019, Cardona was promoted to Lieutenant in a ceremony at Gillette Stadium on the day following the 75th anniversary of the Normandy (D-Day) invasion of World War II.