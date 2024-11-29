NFL Exec Sends Stern Advice to Patriots
The New England Patriots finally have some hope after looking like a lifeless mess earlier in the season.
Yes, the Patriots are coming off of a miserable loss to the Miami Dolphins, but there is no question that they have been considerably more interesting than they were in earlier weeks thanks to the insertion of Drake Maye under center in mid-October.
Maye has flashed enormous potential since then, and one AFC executive feels that New England should do everything in its power to surround Maye with talent immediately.
"When you have a quarterback on a rookie contract, that's the time to surround him," the exec said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. "That's the time to try to help him. ... I think that kid might be the best of all of [the rookie quarterbacks]. He's accurate. It's his size, his makeup, everything. It looks like he's wired right for it."
Those are some strong words from the executive, and the Pats should take heed.
Last offseason, the Patriots had plenty of cap space, but they were unable to make any significant signings in free agency.
Well, New England will have a ton of money available to spend again this coming March, and this time, the Pats need to make good on their resources.
There has been ample speculation that the Patriots could potentially sign wide receiver Tee Higgins, which would provide Maye with the No. 1 talent that he so desperately needs at his disposal.
New England is also expected to address its offensive line, which may very well be the worst unit in the entire league this season.
Basically, the Pats must begin supplying Maye with supporting pieces now while he is still under contract with the club.
The Patriots are just 3-9 on the season.
