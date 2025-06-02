NFL Insider Reveals Surprise Development at Patriots OTAs
We're still a few months away before the regular season kicks off around the NFL, but with offseason OTAs now getting underway across the league, it's provided a bit of a sneak peak of a few new faces in their new threads, along with getting an initial impression of how certain lineups and position groups could eventually pan out for the year ahead.
And for the New England Patriots, they've seemingly had one notable factor stick out in the eyes of the media throughout their initial offseason training reps.
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, reporters were surprised to see their undrafted free agent pickup from last season in Tyrese Robinson, lining up at the left guard spot.
"One of the surprising developments at the Patriots' most recent practice open to reporters was seeing Tyrese Robinson at left guard, aligning next to Campbell, who has been a fixture at left tackle. The 6-foot-3, 319-pound Robinson was claimed on waivers from the Vikings last November and appeared in one game," Reiss wrote. "The Oklahoma University alum entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 — running back Rhamondre Stevenson noted his effectiveness as a run blocker in college — and is among the candidates the Patriots are considering at arguably the most wide-open position on the roster."
The Patriots have made a few noticeable improvements in their offensive trenches through this offseason. Of course, the highlight of them all falls upon left tackle Will Campbell being selected at fourth overall, but also pairs alongside the signing of Morgan Moses at right tackle and Garrett Bradbury at center.
At right guard, long-term staple Mike Onwenu is primed to take the reins there, leaving an intriguing hole at the right tackle spot. Robinson, among many names, looks to be right in that mix to file in as the Week One starter for next season.
You have former first-rounder Cole Strange in the mix as the starting right guard. Their day three pick last season in Layden Robinson could be worth a look. Another veteran like Sidy Sow could even generate some traction. It's a wide-open case remaining unsolved, and one you likely won't see fully ironed out until we get closer to training camp and preseason.
Regardless of coming into the Patriots' building as an undrafted, unknown name, Robinson is clearly starting to make a noticeable impression in the building, perhaps on track to be one of the 53 to make that final roster cut, or even better, a Week One starter.
