‘Pop’ and Circumstance: Patriots WR Poised for 2025 Success
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Though the New England Patriots have struggled mightily on offense in recent seasons, third-year receiver DeMario Douglas has been one of the unit’s few bright spots.
Since being selected by New England in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Douglas has been a popular target for the team’s starting quarterbacks — effectively becoming New England’s top slot receiver during that span.
Still, some continue to speculate that the player colloquially called “Pop” by his teammates may face an uphill battle in earning a roster spot for the upcoming season. Despite his on-field success, Douglas’ detractors point to his 5’8, 180-pound frame, as well as the competition he is set to face during training camp, as a reason to question his place on the 2025 Patriots.
Fortunately for Douglas, his skill set and determination tell a different tale.
Statistically, Douglas has been the most productive Patriots receiver over the past two seasons. The 24-year-old enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons for a wideout in team history — finishing the year with 49 receptions for 561 yards; averaging 11.4 yards-per-catch in 14 games, while making seven starts. Despite a coaching change in 2024, Douglas remained a prominent part of their offensive game plan. Ironically, his best game came In Week 6 against the Houston Texans while dueling with current teammate Stefon Diggs. Douglas had six receptions for 92 yards and scored his first career touchdown in the 21–41 loss. He finished the season with 66 receptions for 621 yards and three touchdowns.
As he prepares to play for his third coach and offensive coordinator in as many seasons, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Douglas can not only maintain, but also increase his output in 2025.
If Josh McDaniels remains true to his key tenets, history will propitiously be on Douglas’ side.
Routinely undeterred by questions surrounding his size, the Liberty product is most effective out of the slot in short yardage. In order to compensate for the usual height differential with his opponent, he has developed a knack of anticipating defenders attacking him — a strategy which has served him well to date. However, he also demonstrated the skill set to evade tacklers when he had the ball in his hands in open space. In short, Douglas' shiftiness and speed made him one of the most explosive playmakers on the roster.
In McDaniels’ offense, slot receivers have been known to thrive — as the position tends to be a focal point in his schemes. Much like ex-Pats Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, Douglas has the prowess to find success both before and after the catch. He has an above-average burst along with the speed in his stride to be a factor in New England’s offensive attack — whether it be horizontally or vertically. Accordingly, Douglas is poised to see an increase in targets this season.
Though New England added the veteran Diggs, along with rookie Kyle Williams — two potentially explosive playmakers — in the offseason, Douglas’ spot is likley to be safe for the upcoming season. His unique skill set, combined with his toughness and determination, make him a distinctive weapon for quarterback Drake Maye. Should he perform at a high level during training camp, his usage, along with his stock, will almost certainly be on the rise.
Simply put, “Pop” Douglas may be more of a victor than a victim of circumstance in 2025.
