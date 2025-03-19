NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Predicted to Land Superstar Weapon
The New England Patriots' offseason has been one of the more well-received operations around the NFL. Their defense has added pieces at all levels to improve a unit that was 30th in EPA per play. Milton Williams and Harold Landry were added to the defensive line, while Robert Splilane was added to the middle of the unit at off-ball linebacker and Carlton Davis was signed to create a tremendous cornerback duo with Christian Gonzalez.
On the other hand, though, the Patriots haven't made many offensive splashes. Morgan Moses was a good addition at right tackle, but the offensive line still needs work. In addition, they also need a No. 1 wide receiver for Drake Maye. In his latest mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media gives the Patriots that No. 1 receiver they need in the form of Colorado star Travis Hunter.
"Bolstering the offensive line would seem to be the obvious move here for the Patriots, but it would be tough to pass up such a unique talent like Hunter," Jeremiah writes. "He would immediately be their most potent weapon for Drake Maye."
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 in what was one of the best seasons in the history of college football, as he was a star on both sides of the field. He was Shedeur Sanders' top target at receiver, and arguably the best cornerback in the nation, as well. While Hunter seemed adamant during his NFL Combine press conference, it's widely believed he will be a receiver at the NFL level.
Adding Hunter would be a big boost for the Patriots offensively, especially if they also add a reliable veteran like Keenan Allen into the mix to give themselves a complete receiving corps.
