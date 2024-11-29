Patriots Re-Sign Veteran OL
The New England Patriots are gearing up for their Week 13 matchup at home against the Indianapolis Colts. However, they have made a new roster move on Friday morning.
After releasing veteran offensive lineman Michael Jordan on Tuesday, the Patriots have now brought him back.
According to a report from Mark Daniels of MassLive, New England brought Jordan back to the practice squad today.
In a corresponding move to make room for Jordan, the Patriots opted to release offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie.
At just 26 years old, Jordan's release earlier this week was a bit of a surprise. He had been a starter for most of the season, being given starts in 11 of New England's first 12 games this season. Unfortunately, he has not played very well, as has been the case for most of the offensive line.
Bringing Jordan back gives the Patriots much-needed offensive line depth. They have to figure out a way to protect rookie quarterback Drake Maye better and Jordan at least gives them a lineman familiar with the offense if he's called upon again.
Looking at New England, they enter this week's game with a 3-9 record. They seem to be headed towards a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While the Patriots are hoping to work their way back into playoff contention quickly, they have a lot of work to do to get there.
Thankfully, the front office should have very good draft capital and a lot of money to work with. If they can put together a strong offseason, they could get back towards the playoffs sooner rather than later.
All of that being said, New England will kick off this week against the Colts at 1:00 p.m. EST. Make sure to tune in to see if the Patriots can pick up a big win for morale or if they take another step towards a better draft pick.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!