Patriots Legend Tom Brady Speaks Out on Daniel Jones
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has been very vocal about the NFL in his new role as a broadcaster for FOX Sports. He has talked about many current topics and has also opened up about his personal career quite a bit.
Most recently, he opened up with his thoughts about the Daniel Jones situation with his release from the New York Giants.
As many fans know, Jones requested to be released from the Giants. New York opted to grant his wish and the two sides parted ways.
Brady spoke out and stated that he would have handled things differently and detailed why he would have done them a different way.
"I don't know how the whole situation went down, but to think that you would ask for release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than I would have handled that," Brady said. "I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless of situation, knowing that I was trying to be the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing."
He continued on, going more in depth with his thoughts on the matter.
"There's just some different things that happen in the NFL, and everyone makes individual choices and I think (we) all, at points in our career, face different challenges," Brady said. "I faced them in college, and some things didn't go the way I wanted, but the people that mattered the most to me were the guys in the locker room. I showed up every day. I don't care if they asked me to be scout team safety, be scout team quarterback. I was gonna do whatever I could to help the team win."
Brady played most of his career with the Patriots, but ended up finishing things out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things ended up souring between him and the franchise, which was tough to watch.
Despite his exit from New England, Brady has quickly been able to get back on a better page with the team in his brief retirement.
All of that being said, the Patriots' legend isn't ripping into Jones by any stretch. He's simply sharing some outside thoughts about his opinion.
No one knows what truly went down between Jones and the Giants, but they have now parted ways and the situation is behind both of them.
