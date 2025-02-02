Peyton Manning Doesn't Hold Back About Patriots' Drake Maye
Drake Maye started off the 2024 NFL season as the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots. The plan was to let him sit for a good portion of the year, if not the entirety of it.
However, with Jacoby Brissett struggling and the Patriots showing zero signs of life, New England chose to make a move. They turned to Maye much earlier than expected.
It was a decision that worried many Patriots fans. The media was also in shambles about Maye being thrown to the wolves. When all was said and done, the move ended up paying off in a big way.
Maye took the starting job and ran with it. He never looked back.
Not only did he live up to the hype of being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he also proved that he's one of the best young quarterback talents in football. The sky is truly the limit for him moving forward.
Peyton Manning recently spoke out about Maye. He did not hold back from showering the young quarterback with praise.
"He's a natural leader, and then when you watch him throw, ...his arm just jumps out at you and then his athletic ability," said Manning. "You see, Drake is very accountable. When things go well, you see him giving credit to his receivers and linemen. When things don’t go well, you see him starting with himself."
"I like guys that are honest and aren't trying to hide from it. He owns it, and I think all of those things are going to serve him well."
Receiving that kind of praise from a quarterback like Manning is huge for Maye. It truly shows just how much the big names are expecting from him.
Obviously, New England has found its guy. Maye will be the quarterback leading the way into the future. If he is able to continue developing and end up reaching his full potential, there is a very real chance that the Patriots could see Maye lead them back to serious contention.
That is the hope, although it will all start with Maye developing. New England will also need to continue building out the roster around him.
Hopefully, the Patriots can have a big offseason and put Maye in a position to take a big year two jump. He's more than capable of doing so and Manning clearly believes in him as well.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!