Belief Growing Patriots Should Target Panthers WR
For the second time in less than a week, the New England Patriots are being linked to a former Pro Bowl wide receiver.
Immediately after Week 2, it was suggested that the Patriots should pursue Carolina Panthers wide out Diontae Johnson. Well, after New England's Week 3 loss to the New York Jets, Johnson's name has once again surfaced in Foxborough.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has named Johnson as a potential fit for the Pats at the trade deadline.
"Exceptionally thin at the offensive skill positions, the Pats were in on the Brandon Aiyuk talks when that was a thing," Graziano wrote. "If New England's defense can keep things afloat, it could make sense to make a move for Johnson and sign him long-term."
Johnson is in the final year of his deal, so trading valuable assets for the pass-catcher could be a risky move.
Remember: the reason the Aiyuk trade did not go through is because Aiyuk made it clear that he would not be re-signing with the Patriots next offseason. New England was also spurned by Calvin Ridley in free agency this past March.
Could the same thing happen with Johnson?
It seems less likely given that Johnson has far less leverage. Yes, he made a Pro Bowl in 2021 courtesy of hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that represents his only 1,000-yard campaign since entering the NFL in 2019.
The simple fact of the matter is that the Pats are in desperate need of a wide receiver, especially if they want to make life easier for Drake Maye moving forward.
Landing Johnson in a midseason trade would not only set up Maye with a target for the future, but it would also allow the Patriots to maybe feel more comfortable giving Maye some playing time in the second half of this year (although the offensive line is a mess).
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!