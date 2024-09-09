Ravens Legend Was On Patriots' Bill Belichick's List
Former New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has been making the rounds on talk shows throughout the offseason and into the regular season. He has been very vocal about many different thing since parting ways with the Patriots after the 2023 season.
Recently, Belichick info was revealed about an NFL legend that he wanted to bring to New England.
Julian Edelman and Josh McDaniels recently talked together about Belichick's love for former Baltimore Ravens superstar Ed Reed. Any time that the Patriots would play against him, Belichick would rave about Reed.
Take a look at the video for yourself:
Reed was one of the best safeties that has ever played in the NFL. He was a hard-hitting playmaker who was all over the field.
Throughout his 12-year NFL career, Reed played 11 seasons with the Ravens. He ended up playing in a total of 174 NFL games.
In those 174 games, Reed put up monstrous numbers. He racked up 644 total tackles to go along with six sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 64 interceptions, seven defensive touchdowns, and 140 defended passes.
Very few NFL defensive backs have been able to make the kind of impact that Reed made.
Thinking about Belichick having a defensive weapon like Reed is a scary thought. New England already had a ton of success, as everyone knows. Adding Reed to that mix would have made them even more difficult to beat.
Fans have had the awesome opportunity to get to know a lot more about Belichick than they knew when he was still coaching. Whether the knowledge comes from his own mouth or those that played for and knew him, more fun facts and stories have come out about Belichick this offseason than ever before.
While Reed never played for Belichick, there was clearly a ton of respect between the two men.
