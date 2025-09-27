Patriots Add Two Players Before Panthers Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With less than 24 hours remaining until their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers kicks off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots have added a pair from their scout team to their game day roster.
The Pats have confirmed that they are elevating linebacker Darius Harris and offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes from their practice squad. It will mark the first time either Harris or Jaimes has been promoted for game day action this season.
Harris was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3. The 6’2”, 245-pound defender has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019-23) and Dallas Cowboys (2024) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Chiefs out of Middle Tennessee State in 2019. The 29-year-old has played in 37 games with six starts in the regular season and has registered 55 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Harris has also played in seven postseason games and has 2 total tackles. Harris also spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in 2023, before being re-signed by Kansas City from the Las Vegas practice squad. Harris was released by Dallas on Aug. 26.
New England may be entering Week 4 in need of help at linebacker as K’Lavon Chaisson was officially listed as “questionable” on the week’s final injury report. Chaisson has been among the Patriots most productive defenders throught the first three games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has compile seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two run-stuffs thus far in 2025. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. If he is unable to suit up, the Pats may look to Harris to provide additional depth.
Jaimes was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1. The 6’5”, 300-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. The 26-year-old was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent on April 17 and was released on Aug. 26. Overall, he has played in 45 regular season games with three starts at center in 2023 and saw action in two postseason games.
With starting left guard Jared Wilson having been ruled out due to both knee and ankle injuries, Jaimes is likely being elevated to provide depth along the interior offensive line. In his absence, reserve interior lineman Ben Brown played alongside starting left tackle Will Campbell. If Wilson is unable to play, Brown is the expected to choice to start at left guard, having taken multiple snaps at the position during both training camp and the preseason. With Brown taking the snaps at left guard, Jaimes could be the primary backup to starting center Garrett Bradbury against the Panthers.
