Patriots' Mike Vrabel Praises Backup QB
New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs isn't getting the start in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, but he has to be ready at a moment's notice in case Drake Maye struggles or gets hurt.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is appreciative of Dobbs and thinks he resembles exactly what a team needs in a backup quarterback.
"One that can challenge, I think, but support and be able to have that role of being a sounding board, being able to provide assistance to the starting quarterback. One that obviously can go in, execute when called upon and have to go start and play. You want to make sure that that's also a part of it. It's a unique dynamic, being able to manage different personalities with the offensive staff or with the quarterback. Josh has done that, and he's done it pretty well," Vrabel said.
Dobbs has gotten the opportunity to start in the past. In 2022, he started the final two games of the season for the Tennessee Titans, where Vrabel was his head coach.
Those games gave him the chance to start in 2023 for the Arizona Cardinals, who were dealing with Kyler Murray's recovery from a torn ACL. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings when Murray healed and started four games for them in 2023.
Last season, Dobbs made one start for the San Francisco 49ers in place of an injured Brock Purdy. While he has gotten the chance to start in each of the last three seasons, the same opportunity isn't expected to be granted with the Pats with a second-year pro in Maye over him on the depth chart.
"Drake [Maye] had an interception and a fumble, we're not going to play Josh [Joshua Dobbs] right now. We have to fix those things, the people around them have to be better and I'm confident that we will. I'm not going to talk about the alternative. I'll go down that road later, but those are things that we have to get fixed, but we also have to do good things with the football," Vrabel said.
The Pats would rather have Maye out there so he can develop, but an injury could lead Dobbs onto the field. While it isn't the desired outcome for the Pats, they are prepared for that to happen if it does.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!