Robert Kraft Delivers Bold Message at Patriots Training Camp
The New England Patriots made sure to remain far from complacent in their changes this offseason, making a myriad of adjustments to not just the roster on both sides of the ball, but the coaching staff as well, with a major overhaul on the sidelines.
It comes after two brutal 4-13 campaigns in the books, to where the Patriots decided to get aggressive in their moves this offseason –– bringing in head coach Mike Vrabel and going through a significant spending spree on the free agent market followed by a productive draft. With that, New England now has a refreshed sense of optimism heading into 2025.
That optimism doesn't just surround the building from the outside, though, as Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems to feel confident of what New England has put together over the past few months, especially based on his latest comments during the team's first training camp session.
“Except for the last two years, I think we’ve done pretty well. Really, I’m so excited for today and hopefully the start of a new chapter of our team doing well," Kraft said at Patriots training camp, per MassLive's Chris Mason. "We’ve been able to bring in a group of young free agents, and I like our draft and some real veterans that I think can hopefully can make it happen,” Kraft said. “I know everyone in my family says ‘calm down, Dad."
Kraft, like many Patriots fans alike, sees that route back up the NFL ladder after two years of ups and downs in 2025, and a productive, positive offseason only fuels the fire to that hype. With a roster boost, coaching retooling, and a summer of progression from Drake Maye, it could be the perfect storm for New England to find their first winning season since 2021.
It'll be a big prove-it year for the Patriots after a busy offseason. Time will tell if they can meet the mark on Kraft's expectations.
