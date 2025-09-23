Should Patriots Push Panic Button After Steelers Loss?
The New England Patriots are struggling after a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a touchdown.
The 21-14 defeat puts the Pats at 1-2, but veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses thinks the season is still salvageable.
"At the end of the day, you never want to turn the ball over, but like I said, things happen, and it's for us to get back and figure out how we can be better," Moses said.
"It's all 11. How can we finish blocks better so guys won't jump on the pile and get that extra hit in? How can we be better at the point of attack? And things like that. And so, we all just have to look ourselves in the mirror and correct those things, and then we'll be all right. It's early in the season."
The Patriots aren't getting blown out in these games. They were marching down the field with a chance to tie or win the game late against the Steelers, so it's possible that they are closer than their record suggests of being a true winner.
In order for the Pats to fully turn the ship around, they need players like linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson to help lead the team past these difficult times.
"There are always things that I can do to improve. If I have any chance I can help the team and give nuggets to the defense, special teams or offense, I am willing to do so. Thankfully it is early in the season," Chaisson said.
"I do think we need to capitalize on home games and win in front of our home crowd. We have another opportunity next week to play in front of our home crowd, so we have got to take advantage of it."
The Pats are 3-16 at home since the start of the 2023 campaign, so getting wins at Gillette Stadium should be an emphasis in trying to turn the ship around. Their next chance comes in Week 4 when they host Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.
