Surprising Details Emerge on Bill Belichick's Possible NFL Return
Former New England Patriots coaching great Bill Belichick shook up the football world in December amid his decision to join the college landscape as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Following an offseason where Belichick swung and missed with a new coaching gig in the NFL, he opted to take his talents outside of the pros and into the collegiate ranks. Yet, some new information surrounding the coaching legend's contract with UNC results in major questions about what lies ahead for his future with the program.
According to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, Belichick hasn't officially signed his contract with North Carolina since his introduction last month. The situation leaves a "grey area" for what would happen if the coaching great ultimately decided to depart for the pros again-- should a team have interest in his services.
"Presently, there is not a fully executed and signed contract between Belichick and UNC, sources told CBS Sports — and the school confirmed — this week," Jones wrote. "Industry sources say that could create a legal gray area about how much, if any, of a buyout would exist if Belichick left for the pros. Belichick signed a term sheet proposal with UNC on Dec. 11. That laid out the basic and somewhat typical terms for a high-level college football coach. A gap of multiple months between the signing of a term sheet and a final contract being executed is common in the college ranks, industry sources said."
The biggest component sticking out from Belichick's contract is an extensive $10 million buyout that would be enacted if he were to depart for the NFL. However, without a pen being put to paper on his UNC contract, that buyout number may not be able to be enforced.
Jones details it's not irregular for college programs to wait longer than expected to sign their respective contracts. Still, with a name like Bill Belichick technically not locked into a deal at UNC, NFL teams around the league could take notice.
Currently, six head coaching vacancies are open around the NFL. Belichick has seemingly remained committed to his role with the Tar Heels, but speculation continues to build whether he would take a call from an interested suitor.
Earlier reports rumored that the Las Vegas Raiders could be a team to watch with interest in Belichick, especially with the franchise's ties to now-minority owner Tom Brady. Those talks didn't get too far off the ground. But, with new developments around the coach's contract in Chapel Hill, you're led to wonder if that chatter sparks up once again.
