Patriots HC Shares Thoughts on Bill Belichick, UNC
The New England Patriots' fan base could not be more excited about Bill Belichick landing a college football head coaching job. He is now officially the new head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
While they're excited to see what Belichick can do at North Carolina, many wish that Belichick would have come back to the Patriots.
Amid a rough first year for Jerod Mayo as the team's head coach, New England has been frustrated. He has struggled when talking to the media and the team hasn't looked ready or prepared to play in many games throughout the year.
That being said, the Patriots have a decision to make. There have been rumblings that they could move on from Mayo after just one year, but most believe that he'll be brought back and given another chance in 2025.
Speaking of Mayo, he spoke out briefly about Belichick's new job with the Tar Heels. He wished his former mentor the best in his new opportunity.
"I'm sure he's going to do a good job out there. I wish him nothing but the best," Mayo said.
Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots. He is viewed as the best head coach of all-time.
Now, making the leap to college, he'll be able to add onto his legacy. If he can build North Carolina into a national championship team, he will have coached at an elite championship level in both the NFL and college. That is not a common thing to see.
As for Mayo, he's hoping to follow in Belichick's footsteps. He's hoping for another chance to prove himself in 2025 and has made a bold promise to New England that he will be a much better coach in his second year as he continues to learn and develop as a head coach.
Only time will tell, but the team has some pieces to build around. Their 3-10 record this season heading into the final four games of the year offers them a chance at another very good college player in the 2025 NFL Draft to continue building around Drake Maye.
Expect to see Mayo back for at least the start of the 2025 season. Fans will also have the entertainment factor of watching Belichick coach in college next season.
