Patriots DC Feeling Great Following Medical Scare
Terrell Williams is just happy to return to the football field. The new defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots dealt with a "medical scare" in the offseason that doctors held him out of coaching, while he later left practice two weeks back for what the team called dehydration.
He didn't want to delve into what he had been dealing with, but made sure to give a little reminder.
“No, I don’t want to get into that right now. It’s really irrelevant. I’m not dealing with that anymore, so we’ve kind of moved on,” Williams said prior to Tuesday's practice. “I know people were worried about what happened on the field, and really, I was dehydrated. That could happen to you, so drink water. That’s what you learn from that. But I feel great.”
When Williams was absent, outside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took over defensive coordinator duties, and when Williams returned at the start of July, he was ready to rock and roll. He was no longer dealing with what he referred to as a "traumatic" medical scare.
“I’m ready to go. That’s why I’m here. Camp’s been good. I feel great. The guys are practicing hard, so it’s been a good camp so far,” Williams said. “It’s great to be back. It’s training camp. It’s football – and it’s normal to me. I’m happy to be back. I’m happy to be around these players. I’m happy to be here in New England.”
Back when head coach Mike Vrabel began to fill out his coaching staff, Williams was one of the first hires he made. He spent numerous years with the Patriots head man in Tennessee, both as a defensive play caller and an assistant head coach. During the previous part of his career, he was calling plays from the sideline. This preseason, he's been watching games from the coaches box.
The location doesn't matter for Williams, he said. He's just glad to put the headset back on.
“It’s been great," Williams said. "I mean, I’m not just saying that because I’m calling the plays. But no, it’s been really good. I mean, we know what we want on defense, and I know what Vrabes wants. I know what I want, and we all know what we want it to look like on defense, and it’s just the preseason right now. I think our guys are doing a good job of responding to what we’re asking them to do.”
The players that have shined in Williams' new defense? Edge rushers Keion White, K'Lavon Chaisson and Truman Jones, while defensive tackles Milton Williams and Isaiah Iton (who's now on season-ending IR with a hip injury) all stood out in the new scheme.
Other players, such as veterans Kyle Dugger and Anfernee Jennings, have seen their stocks dwindle down as the summer months have progressed. Williams said that there's no depth chart in his eyes, but that everyone on his defense is working hard.
“Just willing to learn, willing to take coaching,” Williams said. “That’s been really good, and they’ve gotten better from the start of training camp to where we are now. I felt like yesterday, we had a good day. We’ve got to start stacking these days because it’s been a little inconsistent at times. But now we’re getting to the point – I told them this morning – that we got to start stacking these days because we’re getting close to playing real football.”
