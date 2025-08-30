Three Biggest Surprises From Patriots' 53-Man Deadline
The New England Patriots' final 53-man roster decision resulted in a mixed bag full of expected calls, shockers and tough decisions as the deadline passed.
As new head coach Mike Vrabel continued to both reshape and finalize his roster ahead of the rapidly approaching NFL season, decisions had to be made. Now that the roster has been settled and the practice squad finalized, the player personnel changes that were made can finally be looked at from an analytical perspective.
Ahead of doing so, it's important to recognize Vrabel has said he took to the evaluation process with respect for each player.
"A lot of decisions are still going to be made," Vrabel previously said to reporters on how roster decisions are not ever taken lightly. "But the evaluation process has been a large one. A lot of these players, whether we want to work with them moving on forward, that's kind of the case here. Those are the decisions when you get down to it. You make a roster and then there's obviously the practice squad players, a lot of these players they just see today however things go that they'll hopefully still be back here."
With that in mind, here are some of the decisions that made the most waves throughout the Pats' fanbase.
Cole Strange's Release
One of the headline moves was the release of interior offensive lineman Cole Strange, a former first-round (No. 29) pick in 2022. Once penciled in as a long-term starter, Strange battled injuries and inconsistency over the past two seasons.
He will instead join the Cleveland Browns on their practice squad.
Cutting Veteran Safety Marcus Epps
The decision to cut veteran safety Marcus Epps was one that did raise some eyebrows.
Epps was signed as a free agent in March, and rumors and reports swirled that he was the one who actually requested to be released from the franchise.
Either way, the fact that he will no longer be suiting up in a Pats' uniform was extra surprising when one considers that he was on the bubble entering Tuesday as a seven-year NFL veteran. The 6'0", 195 pound defender played a team-high 114 defensive snaps in the preseason and was on the field deep into the finale versus the New York Giants.
Epps will now sign to the Philadelphia Eagles after having already played for Philadelphia from 2019-2022.
A Focus on Wide Receivers
By the time the initial 53-man roster was finalized, it included eight wide receivers and left who would start at the 'X' receiver spot a critical question.
https://x.com/TomPelissero/status/1960904253569970316
Bonus, Most Expected Call - Efton Chism II Making the Roster
On the other hand, one of the most expected roster moves came when undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III was confirmed to have made the 53-man roster.
Chism was a star for the Patriots this preseason. The 5'10, 198-pound receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns — showing that the future of the Pats' receiving room is bright.
Overall, the Patriots' 2025 roster cuts reveal that Vrabel is not afraid to take the franchise in a new direction — which was only further emphasized by waiver claims and practice squad additions that followed. Fans can only hope that this new direction will result in an upward trajectory for the Pats.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!