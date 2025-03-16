Three Wide Receivers Patriots Should Target
The New England Patriots have had a busy offseason, adding several key pieces toa their defense at all levels. Milton Williams and Harold Landry will be key contributors along the defensive line and edge, respectively. Robert Spillane will patrol the middle, and Carlton Davis now makes up one half of one of the best cornerback duos in football opposite Christian Gonzalez.
While New England deserves praise, they have yet to add a No. 1 receiver for Drake Maye. They can draft one, of course, but a proven veteran presence for the young offense would be largely beneficial. Who is left for the Patriots to take a serious look at? There are several names:
Keenan Allen
The 10,000 yard veteran proved to be a very crucial piece for Caleb Williams' development in Chicago a season ago, and he could do the same with Williams' draft classmate. He caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, and showed the ability to still make big catches at all levels of the field. He is very much a power forward in the slot at this point in his career, but that kind of big-bodied easy button for Maye would do the offense a lot of good.
Stefon Diggs
The Patriots already brought in one former Bills receiver in Mack Hollins, why not add another? Diggs is coming off a torn ACL, but he looked like his four-time Pro Bowl self in the first half of the season with the Houston Texans. He was on pace for 100 catches, which would have been his fifth straight season of doing so. Bring him in as a receiver who can play on the boundary or slot and also be a veteran leader for whomever the Patriots draft.
Courtland Sutton
Sutton is entering the final year of his deal with the Denver Broncos, and it doesn't appear like they have any plans on extending the 30 year-old star. Send a late Day-Two or early Day-Three draft pick in exchange for the deep threat, and tell Mike Vrabel that if he squints, he'll look like A.J. Brown catching bombs downfield.
