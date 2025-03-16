Patriots Have Major Pressure in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots have done a considerable amount of work during this year's free agency, especially on the defensive side of the football.
Bringing in big names like defensive tackle Milton Williams, edge rusher Harold Landry, and cornerback Carlton Davis, the Patriots have since added big-time playmakers all around that side of the ball, hoping to lead to a better result in getting stops compared to a season ago.
Yet, through those reinforcements found on the defensive end, the Patriots still have significant needs on the offensive side of the ball –– effectively making this year's draft a critical time in the offseason to bolster the surrounding talent for Drake Maye.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman, the Patriots are among the short list of teams entering the coming months with a "draft or bust" mentality in their efforts to make the necessary improvements to the roster for next season.
"It appears the draft will be where New England focuses on surrounding Drake Maye with talent," Wasserman wrote. "Last season, the Patriots ranked bottom-three in receiving grade, pass-blocking grade and run-blocking grade, leaving left tackle, center, wide receiver and running back as key positions of need... Selecting a receiver like [Travis] Hunter or [Tetairoa] McMillan early could allow them to target second-tier offensive linemen later. Meanwhile, drafting [Will] Campbell at No. 4 would likely have them searching for offensive weapons in the middle rounds."
New England has no shortage of needs on the offensive side of the ball –– even in the days following the initial waves of free agency.
Sure, the Patriots added guys like receiver Mack Hollins and offensive tackle Morgan Moses, but neither have quite moved the needle to the point this team needs to become one of the best groups in the NFL from that side of the ball.
That's what makes this upcoming draft so important for this Patriots core, especially at the top of the board. Multiple appealing options on that side of the ball will reside where New England's selecting at fourth-overall, potentially emerging as a key acquisition for the development of Maye, and in turn, the rest of this offense.
Whether that selection ends up being upfront with a prospect like Will Campbell, or a weapon like Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, or even a surprise candidate like Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, the options are wide-open for New England.
Still, the pressure will be hot for the Patriots to hit a home run with their turnout to keep this rebuild on the right track. Time will tell how this front office opts to turn once draft day officially arrives.
The Patriots will land on their decision once the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, WI.
