Tom Brady Compares Chiefs to Super Bowl Patriots Teams
Tom Brady is arguably the best player to ever play in the NFL. Thankfully, the New England Patriots were lucky enough to have Brady for the majority of his career.
Throughout his time with the Patriots, Brady ended up winning seven Super Bowls. Now, there is another team who is starting to remind people of the old-school New England teams.
Of course, that team is none other than the Kansas City Chiefs.
Looking past the fact that Patrick Mahomes is a player that some think could surpass Brady as the NFL's "GOAT," the Chiefs have plenty of other similarities. There is one big one that Brady himself spoke out about recently.
During a recent segment on Tuesday's "The Herd," Brady revealed one major similarity that he sees between his teams with the Patriots and Kansas City.
"They're going to be tough to beat in the playoffs," Brady said. "I don't care who they play, where they play. It's a lot like the teams that I played for at the Patriots, if you were going to beat us, man, you had to beat us. We weren't going to beat ourselves."
Brady definitely isn't wrong. Very rarely do the Chiefs beat themselves. Even when they aren't on their game, they're able to pull enough together to get the win.
All of the comparisons between Kansas City and New England are there for a reason. They're winning championships at a high level just like the Patriots did and Mahomes is the best quarterback in football just like Brady was during his playing days.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season unfolds for the Chiefs. If they can win their third straight Super Bowl, they will go down as arguably the best dynasty that there has ever been.
Should they continue at the pace they have shown for the next five years, they could even find the same type or more success than New England did with Brady.
Even though fans aren't liking Kansas City very much right now, we're witnessing greatness.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!