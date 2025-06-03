Tom Brady Reacts to Former Patriots Champion's Retirement
The New England Patriots saw the official end to David Andrews' career on Monday, as the team held his retirement announcement and presser on Monday to where the ten-year veteran offered an emotional goodbye to the one-and-only franchise he was a part of throughout his time in the league.
Andrews started with the Patriots in 2015 as an undrafted center from Georgia, before then working his way up the ladder to become a staple on this franchise's offensive front for the next decade, being a part of two Super Bowl wins in 2017 and 2019 to cement his status as a key part within the second era of New England's dynasty.
And of course, the leader behind Andrews' two Super Bowl victories, Tom Brady, had to dish some love towards his former center upon his latest retirement announcement.
“David, congratulations, my man. Welcome to the other side,” Brady said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Mason. “You couldn’t have had a better career. You were not only a great teammate, but you were a champion. And playing that center position for our team all those years. As you know, the heart and soul of any great team is the offensive line, and you were the leader. You were right in the middle.”
“I loved every minute with you," Brady said. "I loved being your quarterback. I’m with you every step of the way. You deserve this day. Congratulations.”
Brady's message stood out alongside a vast bundle of former Patriots players messages in a send-off video combiled by the team, next to other big names and teammates of Andrews like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Matthew Slater.
Brady and Andrews were a part of their fair share of Patriots battles from 2015 to 2018, and were also fellow long-term captains in New England's locker room.
Andrews wasn't a part of Brady's final run in New England due to a blood clot hangup he suffered from in 2019, but was still his main man in the middle for over 50 regular season games, and their multiple postseason runs throughout.
