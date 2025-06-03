Patriots Sign Will Campbell to Fully Guaranteed Deal
The New England Patriots have officially come to terms on a rookie contract for their fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Will Campbell and the Patriots have agreed to a four-year, $43.66M fully guaranteed rookie contract with a $28.39M signing bonus.
Campbell was brought in during April's draft as the highest-selected offensive lineman on the board at number four, coming into New England as their hopeful left tackle of the future alongside Drake Maye. And now, just over a month later, he's got his guaranteed deal on the books for the next four seasons.
Campbell was one of the seven remaining first-rounders following the draft to be without a contract, as he and New England were reportedly working through inner workings with the cash flow of his deal, but now, the Patriots' top-five pick has officially put pen to paper. That makes Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter the only top-ten selection without a contract at this point in the offseason.
With Campbell putting his contract talks to rest, the Patriots are now left with two remaining draft picks without a contract at the start of June: second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson and fourth-round safety Craig Woodson.
Henderson is one of 30 second-round picks across the NFL without a contract signed due to hangups with guaranteed money, while Woodson is among a group of top fourth-round picks who are vying for above-minimum compensation, according to a report from ESPN insider Mike Reiss.
But for Campbell, he can now hone his focus on the field in his preparation ahead of his rookie campaign. And with OTAs still ongoing, along with minicamps, training camp, and a preseason still sitting on the horizon, there's still a long road to go before the Patriots tackle makes that long-awaited NFL debut in Week One vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!