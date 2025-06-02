Two Major Patriots Rookies Have Yet to Sign Contracts
Despite stamping a strong and highly-acclaimed recent draft class in the books from earlier this offseason, the New England Patriots have yet to come to terms on a contract for two of their top selections.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots have yet to agree to a rookie contract with either Will Campbell or TreVeyon Henderson.
"Left tackle Will Campbell, the No. 4 pick in the draft, is one of seven first-round picks yet to sign his contract. The sides are working through details on cash flow, according to sources familiar with the talks. Henderson, the No. 38 overall selection, is among 30 second-round picks who have yet to sign. The top two picks in the second round received fully guaranteed deals, a rarity, which has slowed things down as teams and agents determine at what spot the full guarantees will end."
For Campbell, he falls among the few in the first round unable to put pen to paper, but it looks to be only a small wrinkle in the negotiations before moving forward. Henderson's situation, on the other hand, looks a bit more systemic, considering all but two second-rounders have come to terms on their contracts.
Regardless of their lack of a deal, it's nothing that will prevent them from staying in the mix for New England's OTAs or minicamps down the line. However, once training camp hits, every NFL rookie participating is required to have an official contract on the books. The Patriots don't yet have a date for their camp on the horizon, but should get rolling in mid-July.
It's hard to see either of Campbell's or Henderson's dilemma lingering too close into next season without a resolution, but it might be something to keep on the radar as we continue to navigate through the weeds of this offseason.
