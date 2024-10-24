Patriots WR Addresses Trade Rumors
The New England Patriots are widely expected to make some moves before the NFL trade deadline, and one of their prime trade candidates is wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
Osborn is certainly not the only Patriots wide out who could be dealt, as Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton have also been tossed around in trade speculation.
But it was Osborn who was asked about the conjecture and provided a rather diplomatic answer when asked if he wanted to stay in New England.
"That's like an alley-oop," Osborn told reporters via NBC Sports Boston. "This is where I am. This is the place that I signed to be. A lot of things are out of my control. But I like to be where my feet are. Today I’m here. Will just kind of rock with it as it goes.”
Notice that Osborn didn't necessarily say that he wants to remain with the Pats. He chose the safer route, essentially saying, "it is what it is."
Honestly, you couldn't blame the 27-year-old for wanting out of Foxborough.
Through the first seven weeks of 2024, Osborn has logged just seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. He was expected to be one of the Patriots' top weapons heading into 2024, but obviously, that has not been the case.
Osborn spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and was moderately productive during his time there, most recently catching 48 passes for 540 yards and three scores in 2023.
New England signed Osborn as sort of a last resort this past offseason, as the Pats struck out on Calvin Ridley and didn't really have much of a Plan B in free agency.
Osborn may not be a No. 1 option, but he would represent a very viable addition to a contending team.
