Tyreek Hill Gives Patriots Young CB Major Praise
There are a lot of talented cornerbacks around the NFL, but the New England Patriots happen to have one of the fastest rising stars at the position. Of course, that player is none other than Christian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is currently in his second season after being drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a pick that was questioned at the time the Patriots made it, but they are being proven right for their belief in his ability.
During his rookie season, he ended up recording 17 tackles, a sack, an interception, and three defended passes in just four games played. This season, he has gotten off a strong start as well.
In five games played this year, he has racked up 23 tackles, an interception, and three defended passes. He's starting to turn the heads of opposing players. At just 22 years old, he's one of the top corners in the game.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently faced Gonzalez. He had a bold statement to make about New England's defensive star after the matchup.
"This young corner is next up top 3 easily," Hill proclaimed.
Receiving that kind of praise from a wide receiver like Hill is a huge compliment. Those kinds of comments from superstar wideouts show just how good Gonzalez already is at his young age.
Not long ago, Gonzalez also received some praise from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"I got to know him a little bit this offseason. He's a great kid and he's super, super talented. He's an elite player… Christian is one of those guys who enjoys a challenge, he enjoys competition and will go from side to side," Rodgers said.
Another veteran to notice the talent that Gonzalez possesses was former Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
"One thing I know he can do is really cover man to man and shut guys down. That's one thing I definitely like about him. ... I tell him all the time, 'I wish I would have known what I know now in Year 5 or 4.' But if I can teach a guy like him, in his second year, the sky is the limit for him. I see a lot of myself in him," Gilmore stated.
Needless to say, getting praise and endorsements from all of these big name players should give New England a lot of excitement about Gonzalez's future. The sky is the truly the limit for him.
If he continues developing and ends up reaching his full potential, the Patriots have a legitimate superstar on their hands.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!