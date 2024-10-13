Watch: Patriots’ Drake Maye Throws First Career TD
The first start of Drake Maye's NFL career with the New England Patriots has been a roller coaster so far.
Early in the game, he couldn't get anything going. He struggled to move the football and threw his first career interception. However, late in the second quarter, he started showing signs of life.
With just 11 seconds left in the half, Maye found Kayshon Boutte for a 40-yard touchdown. Obviously, it was Maye's first career touchdown pass and it was an absolute beauty.
Take a look at the 40-yard touchdown bomb for yourself:
Through his first full half as a starting NFL quarterback, Maye has completed eight of his 14 pass attempts for 105 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also picked up 15 yards on two rushing attempts.
They may not be huge numbers, but fans should be very encouraged by what they have seen.
Many young quarterbacks would get rattled and thrown off their game after a rough start. Maye weathered through the storm and came out the other side to close the half strong.
Following the 40-yard touchdown pass, the Patriots trail the Houston Texans just 14-7. They are still very much in the football game.
Hopefully, the rookie quarterback will be able to come out strong to begin the second half. Maye has flashed the arm talent that made him the No. 3 overall pick, now he simply needs to find consistency.
All of that being said, while there were challenges in the first half there is a ton to be happy about. Jerod Mayo and company are in a great position considering everything that has happened in the first 30 minutes of game action.
Expect to see Maye come out with confidence following his close to the first half. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the game has in store for him.
