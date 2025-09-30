Winning Culture Stronger After Patriots Beat Panthers
The New England Patriots are back in the win column after beating the Carolina Panthers 42-13 in Week 4 at Gillette Stadium.
The win marked the team's first at home this season and it continues to enforce the culture of winning under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
"I think everybody just wants to win. Everybody's hungry to win. Whether we're up by 100 or down by 100, everybody is still fighting to win it, nobody shuts it down," Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins said.
"That's great to see. In year nine, I've been places where sometimes guys think we lost this one or we won this one already. Even this game right here, we were up by a lot and a lot of people would say the game is over. But we're still out there fighting for yards, trying to make plays, trying to make more X plays. There's no quitting in these guys, which is great."
The Patriots have bounced back from a loss with a win in each of their two victories so far this season, proving the team is ready to lock in and make a statement after taking a fall. The blowout win against the Panthers has wide receiver DeMario Douglas feeling extra excited.
"I can't stop smiling," Douglas said. "It feels good to get this dub. Been a time coming, and I'm glad that we put it together. We put it all together, offense, defense, and special teams. We played complimentary football. That's what I've been wanting here, you feel me? Just my two years, two and four games, man, it feels good."
"Good confidence, but just like, say, you take a lot onto the next game. We really build that confidence in practice. As you practice, that's how you build confidence for the opponent for the week. So, I feel like that's how we're going to build our confidence. We got confidence, but we really build it throughout the week, practicing."
While the Patriots are happy with their win, they aren't satisfied. They are hoping the victory against the Panthers can help breed more confidence moving forward.
"I feel like you get a win whenever you are trying to get it," Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams said. "If you get a big one, that's good to show that we've got the capability to do that if we play clean football. I know last week we didn't play clean and complimentary enough football to win the game."
"We harped on it all week, and you see the results today. Improvement. It's a long season. It is only game four. We've got to keep it going, keep being consistent, and see what happens."
The Patriots hope their progress can continue, because they have a tough task coming up in Week 5 against the undefeated AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on the road.
The Pats will need to utilize the same energy that was exhausted in their Week 4 win against the Panthers, but apply it to a much more challenging opponent, one that could reach the Super Bowl.
If the Patriots can do that, they will be competitive and could have a chance to continue adding to the win column.
