Predicting How Patriots Look vs. Packers: High-Flying QB Battle On Tap

Both sitting at 5-3, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have ridden the talents of their young quarterbacks to this point. Drake Maye and Jordan Love have been some of the best passers in the NFL this season and their Sunday matchup should be a good one.

Even though the Packers are sitting in the basement of the NFC North, this game will be a good measuring stick for the Patriots as they look to remain in contention for the top spot in the AFC East.

Ahead of Week 9, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: Make Things Difficult For Jordan Love

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) dive for a fumbled snap during their preseason football game Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Love has been playing really well this season, especially when it comes to uncorking it and launching it deep. Whether it's Matthew Golden, Christian Watson or Tucker Kraft, the Packers have several guys that can stress the back-end of the Patriots' secondary. They'll need to find a way to limit Green Bay's explosive threats past the sticks. But that's easier said than done.

"A really, really intelligent quarterback, talented, athletic," Mike Vrabel said of Love about what he saw from him coming out of college. "I think all those things have proven to be true. His poise and composure at the line of scrimmage, I think he's worked on cadences, and the operation has really improved from a young quarterback coming out."

X-Factor: WR Mack Hollins (if activated)

Without A.J. Brown for the second-straight week and Romeo Doubs still on IR, the Patriots continue to deal with a depleted wide receiver room (DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III). If the Patriots choose to activate Hollins off of IR for this game, they'd be able to get some much-needed size back at the position. Hollins hasn't played since Week 4 after dealing with a calf injury suffered in Buffalo, and returned to practice this week.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 28, Packers 23

The Patriots, despite the slow start in Miami a week ago, feel like they're on a roll. In front of a national audience with Tom Brady calling his first Patriots game, I don't see how this week ends in a loss. What it will take is Maye slinging it just like he's done the last few games and use his legs to extend some plays — as well as not letting Green Bay's rushing attack with Josh Jacobs find its footing.

Ventola: Nothing Short Of Perfection

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A week ago, the injury-riddled Patriots played an awful Dolphins squad and narrowly edged out a win. On Sunday, the still-injury-riddled Patriots will have to perform to their highest level for a chance to beat a Packers squad with playoff aspirations.

New England’s best chance at victory? Forcing Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love to make poor decisions. The Packers’ pass-heavy offense averages the second-most yards through the air in the NFL, and the fewest rush yards per game. Green Bay’s 28-year-old signal caller has thrown an interception in each of his past three games, an opportunity New England may need to capitalize on.

X-Factor: CB Marcus Jones

This season, Green Bay has relied heavily on second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden. The speedy pass catcher sits top-10 in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards. I expect Jones to play a major part in attempting to slow down the wideout’s production on Sunday. Not to mention, Jones’ other role for the Patriots — punt returner — is one the Packers have stuffed all season long. Green Bay allows the second-fewest yards per punt return in the NFL.

From locking down a star wideout to boosting the New England offense’s field position, Jones will play a pivotal role in his team’s success on Sunday.

Final Score Prediction: Packers 30, Patriots 24

I would be shocked to see the short-staffed Patriots can pull off a win over this highly touted Packers squad. New England hardly had the talent to take down Miami a week ago. With the Patriots’ receiver room still highlighted by DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams, it feels hard to believe they can produce enough offensively to squeak out a win.

But maybe — just maybe — a Super Bowl LI reunion, Tom Brady being back in Gillette Stadium and Rob Gronkowski being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame might just bring the magic New England needs come Sunday.

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