The New England Patriots got a lot of production out of their 2025 draft class a season ago. How have some of this year's rookies looked to kick off their own NFL careers?

Well, here are a trio of first-year players that have really shined in both of the Patriots' first two games of the season.

From an edge rusher expected to take the reigns as the top sack-getter, to an under-the-radar player who's making waves on special teams, the sky is high with this group right here.

EDGE Gabe Jacas

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (92) after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Jacas has been miles better than what he put on tape during the preseason. The Illinois edge rusher has recorded six tackles, one sack and nabbed his first interception against future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

His speed and quick burst off the line is something the Patriots defense can build around for years to come. Jacas is starting to feel more sturdy in his role as a pass rusher.

"I feel more comfortable, the more I practice, the more games under my belt," Jacas told reporters in front of his locker ahead of Thursday's practice.

With Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder) and Quintayvious Hutchins (knee) missing the Patriots' first two practices of the week, this could be the first true breakout party for Jacas against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TE Eli Raridon

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Patriots only have one passing touchdown. That came via Raridon, who caught a two-yard pass for Drake Maye in the season opener in Seattle. One week later, he brought down a 30-yarder after leaping over Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig.

He's currently a question mark heading into Week 3 with a thigh injury suffered last week. That could be a sneaky loss for this Patriots offense, who has used him as both a receiver and a blocker to this point.

Raridon's 6-foot-6 frame has the makings of becoming a big target for Maye this season, especially in the red zone. Two games in, he's shown glimpses of it.

"He's made some great progress," tight ends coach Thomas Brown said. "What I love about Eli is, obviously the growth potential, but the way he goes about his business. Super smart dude, coachable, is becoming a tough individual playing the tight end position."

LB Namdi Obiazor

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obiazor is currently second in the NFL with five special teams tackles, second only to Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings. He is yet to step onto the field for a defensive snap, but has turned a corner and is starting to become a core special teamer for the Patriots.

"I'm just embracing that right now," he told Patriots On SI on Wednesday. "As long as I feel like I'm making an impact on a team and helping them win in some type of way, I'm cool with that."

The Patriots have used him in several special teams packages right now. Obiazor relishes in being a key part of those operations, and his coaches have plenty of praise to shower him with.

"(He's) taking advantage of his opportunities, man, and he's playing to our identity," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said. "He's full tilt to the tackle. He's finishing on the guy with the ball. He's making great decisions."

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