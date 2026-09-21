Patriots Don't Need Drake Maye To Be Perfect Yet, But They'll Need Him Soon

FOXBORO — Through two games, Drake Maye has not been himself.

Some throws haven't been as crisp. The accuracy has been shaky at times, partly because of the throws. Like he did in the New England Patriots' Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's drifted into sacks near his own end zone.

And yet, the Patriots are playing good enough football to win (or remain in contention to win) as this season begins.

They don't need their young quarterback to be perfect right now about. That was evident in the victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Maye made some great throws — a pair to Romeo Doubs stand out one day removed — and didn't make any costly mistakes, but it was the defense that carried the Patriots to the mountaintop.

They sacked Rodgers four times, forced two fumbles and picked him off to seal the game. Christian Barmore was disruptive as ever inside, Christian Elliss was back to his hard-hitting ways and Christian Gonzalez completely shut down D.K. Metcalf. Maybe the Patriots should form a 53-man roster of just players named Christian.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Defense Bailing Out Maye

But after two weeks, the Patriots have allowed just one touchdown. The offense has scored just two, and only one of those came out of the hand of Maye (a two-yard lob to Eli Raridon in the opener). So the quarterback hasn't been the reason they've won games yet, but that will need to change at some point.

"It is tough in this league. It is tough to, you want, we want to execute and be successful on offense and still know that that was not our best football when you come out with a win," Maye said postgame where he finished 14-for-22 and 208 yards and an interception. "You have got to be excited, and enjoy the win, but at the same time, you realize that playing like this is not going to end up with offensively, us leading our team to wins. I think that is what it starts, and it starts with me."

Maye is tied with Atlanta's Cooper Rush for the most interceptions in the league (four), and his 63.1 passer rating is the second-lowest (just beating out Rush). There have been times where the confidence just doesn't look the same.

Week 2 was a far cry from his performance in Week 1, where he threw three picks in the final frame. So it was a step in the right direction. It's just not all there yet.

"I can only imagine what it's like being a quarterback in the National Football League," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Again, he's the one that's gonna orchestrate and conduct everything that we do and make sure that everybody believes that the play that we're running is gonna be the one that's successful. And not every time it is, but he has to be able to take that demeanor and spread it to the football team, throw it to the guy that's open, and again, make great decisions.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Will Need Their QB To Rebound Soon

"I'm always gonna trust his decision. I'm gonna trust every player's decision that has the football. We'll continue to keep working, and I thought there were some really great throws down the field and some opportunities. If he doesn't feel it, then he doesn't feel it."

Maye knows that he's not been a perfect quarterback. He's been open about that. That's not souring his mindset.

"I think you’re figuring kind of, us as an offense out early in the weeks," Maye said. "When you’re playing against teams early in the weeks, you’re kind of figuring out what we got, kind of who we are. And I think it’s just a nature of doing things at a higher level, executing better, extra effort."

This won't be a game plan that the Patriots can lean on all season. They'll face the Buffalo Bills twice. They'll host the Denver Broncos, and travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. Maye — who showed it all season last year — will need to elevate his play.

For now, the Patriots can live with Maye's performance — if their defense keeps playing at this level. The win helps mask it, at least in the short term. If they want to go deep again into the winter months, however, he'll need to turn it around and start leading the way.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!