After Greg Van Roten Got Hurt, Why Didn't Patriots Play Veteran Backup?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots' offensive line can't get out of its own way. Another injury came back to bite the group tasked with protecting their franchise quarterback.

After losing Mike Onwenu in Week 2 with an ankle injury, Greg Van Roten — who stepped up to replace Onwenu — also left the game with a thigh injury.

Van Roten got hurt early in the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't return. He had allowed one pressure by the time he was replaced by Walter Rouse — who was making his season debut after the team traded for him during the roster cutdown deadline.

Van Roten was spotted in the locker room during Monday's media availability.

The Patriots offensive line, especially the right side, really struggled in the loss to the Jaguars. Drake Maye was under duress for a lot of the afternoon, and the running game wasn't able to help bail him out. Nothing seemed to work as the Patriots fell to 1-2.

"It’s like the tighter you hold the golf club, the more crooked it goes when you hit it," head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. "We just have to be able to make sure that we’re on the same page, that everybody knows what is expected of them, have a few details and then go play football."

But Why Didn't Ben Brown Come In?

It's starting to get dire for the interior of the Patriots' offensive line. Without Onwenu and Van Roten, they'll now be turning to yet another backup to protect their quarterback. Rouse, primarily a tackle, has practiced at guard and will likely be the top choice this week.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Ben Brown, the fourth-year vet who got hurt in the preseason opener, remains the best possible option on the roster. Formerly the team's starting center, Brown was working as the top inside backup during training camp before a knee injury sent him to the sideline.

Since being cleared to practice and returning to the field, Brown hasn't been used much. He did get 12 snaps in a mop-up role at center, but wasn't called upon to be Van Roten's immediate replacement. Was there a reason for that?

"Walt has been working there (at right guard)," Vrabel said. "We felt confident that was the plan going in, that Ben Brown would be the center and then the first left guard in. That’s where he had been working, and it’s good to have Ben back healthy. I’m sure he will help us. He’ll probably have to help us this week.

"I thought Walter had a few mistakes, but he competed and will have to improve. I’m sure Ben will be a part of that process going forward, and we will see where Greg is here after a few more tests."

Back in December, the Patriots rewarded Brown with a two-year, $6.6 million contract extension. He was cut this summer ahead of Week 1 and later re-signed as a procedural transaction. He doesn't have vast experience at right guard (he's started 14 games for the Patriots at center and left guard since arriving in 2024), but played it in college at Ole Miss.

In the loss, Maye turned the ball over three times and the offensive line was credited with 14 pressures allowed (according to Pro Football Focus). Now taking away another established lineman can't be good news heading into an all-important Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots also have Caleb Lomu and Dametrious Crownover on the active roster as backups, and Jake Kubas and Xavier Newman-Johnson on the practice squad. There's also an open spot on the roster.

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