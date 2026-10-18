5 Players to Watch in Patriots vs. Jets AFC East Battle

The New England Patriots play their second divisional opponent on Sunday afternoon in their clash against the New York Jets. Last time out for the Patriots, they took down the Las Vegas Raiders in a 45-17 blowout.

But can New England continue to ride the momentum of its current two-game win streak? Here are the five main players who may dictate the answer to that question for the Patriots.

QB Drake Maye

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start to the season, which included seven interceptions and just one touchdown pass, Maye has since bounced back. The New England signal caller has tossed seven touchdowns in his past two games. So, on Sunday, do the Patriots once again get the revitalized version of their 24-year-old signal caller?.

"He looked very calm," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said about Maye's performance last week. "Again, when we give him clean pockets, he's very accurate down the field. He maybe only had a few, I would say, wrong decisions or where he wanted to go with the football. Just seemed very in control, very confident. When he felt like he needed to run, he was decisive."

WR A.J. Brown

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown was officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to appear in just his second game as a Patriot. In his first action this season against the Seattle Seahawks, he suffered a high-ankle sprain which held him out for four weeks. However, with the superstar pass catcher back in action, watch for whether or not Brown was any struggles re-adjusting to the New England offense.

"It's always a warm welcome in the huddle to have him back in there," Maye said on Wednesday when asked about Brown. "So, looking forward to seeing him progress, and it's always great seeing him back out there. I think you would have to ask him how he felt, but I think it's good to see him back out there, that's for sure."

DT Milton Williams

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams this season has been a force to be reckoned with on the interior defensive line. While the stat sheets may show relatively tame performances, the 27-year-old has faced one of the highest double-team rates at his position in the entire NFL.

WIth Jets starting running back Breece Hall ruled out due to a quad injury, expect Williams to largely be responsible for shutting down New York's backfield led by Braelon Allen.

EDGE Elijah Ponder

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the season, expectations from Patriots fans for Ponder may have been relatively tame. The 24-year-old tallied just four sacks in his 15 games played as a rookie last season.

Fast-forward to this year and Ponder has been one of the most impressive edge rushers in the entire NFL. The former undrafted free agent has 4.5 sacks in his five games played.

His 94.2 defensive PFF grade a week ago was also a league-best. Watch on Sunday if the Jets begin to figure out Ponder's bag of tricks, or if he can continue to build upon his storng start to the season.

LT Will Campbell / Caleb Lomu

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Campbell questionable to play on Sunday due to the knee injury he suffered last week, New England does not yet know whether he or rookie Caleb Lomu will start on Sunday. In Lomu's first extended action last week, he allowed just one pressure on 49 total snaps.

"Will's from the South, so he's tough," Maye said on Wednesday of Lomu. "I think you respect guys, especially the offensive line, for how much wear and tear they go through. I mean, I'm sure all five guys are going through something. Realizing that Will wanted to get back in there, so just props to him and a lot of our guys for how they face injuries this year."

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