Elijah Ponder Is Patriots' Latest Success Story — And He Keeps Getting Better

FOXBORO — Elijah Ponder heard the roar of the Gillette Stadium and knew that his touchdown had counted.

No more was his scoop-and-score being waived off, like it had been in last year's conference title game. Instead, he was able to pounce on a strip-sack fumble of Aaron Rodgers and bulldoze his way into the end zone.

In a game that featured a lot of defensive punches, Ponder's first-career touchdown was the knockout blow. The New England Patriots, struggling on offense consistently, used that Ponder score to earn their first win of the season, 20-3, over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Ponder, that play was the ultimate highlight. For the Patriots, it was the ultimate feather in the scouting cap. The edge rushers were looked down on all summer, especially with positional turnover and Harold Landry's lingering knee injury. There's no way this group can compete.

But after Dre'Mont Jones went down with a shoulder injury, in stepped Ponder and rookie Gabe Jacas. They both made their mark, and Ponder's output is something to really admire.

He finished the day with five tackles, a sack and that touchdown. Coming from someone who at this time last year was just a special teamer, that has to feel good for all the parties involved.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it's really a blessing. All I can do is thank God for putting me in this position and with all these opportunities," Ponder said. "And I could just thank Coach Vrabes as well. And then from there, just taking advantage of my opportunities. Getting the chance to go out there, just play football with the guys and just be a part of the team. So, I'm really appreciative."

Ponder Is Getting Better Every Day

His head coach had plenty of praise for him.

"These guys have all been practicing and working really hard," Mike Vrabel said. "I guess I'm just proud of them. You know what I mean? You look over there, and they got TJ Watt and (Alex) Highsmith and (Nick) Herbig, and we've got Ponder and Jacas and Quintayvious (Hutchins). So, I'm proud of our guys for going out there and being ready."

The Patriots defense will be coming out of this game patting themselves on the back, and for good reason. They held the Steelers offense to just 235 yards, and sacked Rodgers four times. Even though the offense didn't look as crisp, the Patriots defense was able to pick them up.

And on a unit that has Christian Gonzalez, Milton Williams, Christian Barmore (who punched the ball out), Robert Spillane and Kevin Byard, it was Ponder that made the defining play of the win.

The score was Ponder's first since college, where he recorded an 82-yard pick-six when he was a sophomore at Cal Poly. This one has to feel a lot nicer though, considering it helped his NFL team pick up the victory.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) defends quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) from New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91)during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"All I can remember, I was just dead tired afterwards," he said.

The Patriots might not need Ponder to put together this stat line each week. But if Jones' injury lingers, they could ask Ponder for some more snaps. After this performance, he's earned them and then some.

But first, he's going to bask in the role he's carved for himself.

"I'm definitely going to keep the ball. This is my first touchdown, so I'm definitely going to keep the first one," Ponder said with a smile. "But honestly, when I score, I just black out. It's just too much excitement. So, I just start screaming. That is usually what happens. But yeah, definitely a blessing."

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