Patriots Week 3 Inactives vs. Jaguars: Here's Who'll Need to Step Up After Injuries

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars both won their divisions a year ago. Now, they'll do battle to try and gain a leg up in the AFC standings three weeks in.

Last week was filled with injuries for the Patriots, as they had several big names miss practices (and three others placed on IR). It was a far cry from last year's luck surrounding injuries, where the Patriots didn't have that many detrimental blows.

But that's started to change as 2026 rolls on. Here is who won't be dressing for today's game, including some of the Patriots who got banged up in last week's win:

Patriots Inactives Jaguars Inactives QB Behren Morton (emergency third QB) WR C.J. Williams TE Eli Raridon (thigh) OG Daniel Faalele OT Dametrious Crownover DT Albert Regis (elbow) DT Leonard Taylor III EDGE Wesley Williams EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder) LB Jack Kiser S Craig Woodson (shoulder) S Jalen Huskey

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They didnt' get good news on the injury statuses of tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) and safety Craig Woodson (shoulder). Both players got banged up in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and left the game early. They came into the game with a questionable designation, but weren't cleared to play.

Without Raridon, that means a larger dose of snaps for Cameron Latu (14 offensive snaps last week) and undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin. The Patriots also elevated Mike Brown to help at safety without Woodson.

As per usual, Morton — the seventh-round rookie who's been the team's third quarterback all year — will only be allowed to play if Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito get hurt.

Without Jones, Patriots Need Youth To Shine

The Patriots lost Dre'Mont Jones to a shoulder injury last week, and he wasn't practicing when the team took the field. Without him, an already-thin edge room will need to start getting ready.

At the top of the depth chart, Elijah Ponder (sack, fumble recovery touchdown) and Gabe Jacas (interception) had breakout showings against the Steelers. They'll need to be just as productive this week in larger roles.

The team also signed Jose Ramirez from the practice squad, which came a few days before they placed rookie Quintayvious Hutchins on injured reserve. Ramirez came over after roster cuts on Sept. 1, and will suit up for his first game action since 2024.

"He has been a really good practice player for us. I think he has improved since the time he has been here," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Multiple times being recognized by taking the reps that we talk about being on the show team and using those to his advantage. So, there will be an opportunity, we'll see, for him to be able to help us this week when we get down to the 48-man roster."

Newly-Acquired OT Makes Season Debut

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma offensive lineman Walter Rouse (OL63) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At the roster cutdown deadline, the Patriots swung a deal for Minnesota Vikings tackle Walter Rouse. So far, the 25-year-old hasn't dressed for a game yet. That's changing this week, as he'll make his season debut.

This week, after Mike Onwenu went down with what's presumed to be a season-ending ankle injury, Vrabel mentioned several names that could step up and help replace him. While the starting right guard job will go to Greg Van Roten, the head coach also mentioned Rouse as someone with interior flexibility.

Rouse, despite not dressing yet, has been ready for whatever opportunity comes his way.

"Whatever capacity that they need me to be, I'm going to be available to this team and do whatever I can to help them win, and go out there and give it my all," Rouse told Patriots On SI earlier this season. "It's always that next man up mentality and I'll be ready for whatever thety need me for."

The Patriots and Jaguars will officially kick off at 1 p.m. EST from Everbank Stadium. It will be a great day for uniform fans, as both sides will have solid jersey combinations (Patriots are wearing white-on-white for the first time, while the Jaguars are breaking out their Prowler throwbacks). This is also the first time the Patriots have made a trip down to Jacksonville since 2018, where Blake Bortles threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-20 Jags win.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!