Analyzing How Patriots' Trade Acquisitions Have Fared in 2026

The NFL's trade deadline is two weeks away, and while the New England Patriots could end up making a move, I don't see them doing anything major. Maybe a depth piece here or there could help, but if you're expecting a big name — I wouldn't expect it.

Plus, the Patriots have already worked the trade phones quite a bit this season. Since the start of the 2026 calendar year, the Patriots have made six trades (not counting the ones they made during the draft) and brought in four players who have suited up this season.

We're seven games into the season, and the Patriots have gotten various results from their trade acquisitions. Here's a look at how they've done with the playing time they've gotten.

WR A.J. Brown

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown was the biggest get for New England this offseason and it was one that felt like was obviously happening for a while. The Patriots sent a 2027 fifth round pick and a 2028 first round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Brown, who would instantly rise to the top of their wideout depth chart.

But it hasn't been that simple. After three receptions in the season opener, Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain and would be placed on IR. Since returning to the field in Week 6, he's caught just six passes for 75 yards and hasn't found the end zone yet.

His time will come and his lack of statistics hasn't been from a lack of talent. Brown will certainly break out of this funk and show why the Patriots paid a heavy price to get him.

S Jaylen Reed

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) is tackled by New England Patriots safety Jaylen Reed (23) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots traded away fan favorite wide receiver Kayshon Boutte during the summer months, shipping him off to the Houston Texans. In return, the Texans sent second-year safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh round pick.

Through seven weeks, it doesn't feel like either side has come out on top so far. Reed has been more of a rotational player, racking up just nine tackles and one pass breakup on 116 defensive snaps. He's been mainly a special teamer on several units.

For the Texans, they haven't gotten a lot of production out of Boutte either. He's been stashed on the depth chart, and has caught just 15 passes. He's caught three passes in three separate games to this point in the year.

RB Corey Kiner

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Patriots were trimming their roster to 53, they went out to bring in some external players. One of those was Kiner, a running back who was about to be released by the Arizona Cardinals. Instead of letting him hit waivers, the Patriots sent a 2028 seventh rounder for the second-year player.

Kiner has been the Patriots' third back this season, carrying the ball 35 times for 151 yards. Against the Raiders in Week 5, he had a fumble on his rush of the game. One week later, he followed that up with eight-straight carries to help milk a 26-19 win over the Jets.

OG Walter Rouse

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Walter Rouse (72) looks on after the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who came via a late August trade, Rouse was traded from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2028 seventh round selection. After being a healthy scratch for the first few games, Rouse switched from tackle to guard to help plug up some holes on a very injured offensive line.

Rouse came in because of injury in Weeks 3 and 6, and then made his first start of the season in Week 7 against the Bears at left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, he's allowed five pressures on 65 pass blocking snaps.

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