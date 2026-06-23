Christian Elliss Coaches Up Patriots Foundation Flag Football Game

MATTAPAN --- For Christian Elliss, going to the Mattahunt Elementary School to coach up a flag football game reminded him of his father, Luther. The former NFL defensive lineman often had charity events during his playing career, and he'd bring his son Christian to tag along.

While the New England Patriots linebacker didn't end up bringing his son to the school's unified flag football game -- though he said he considered it -- it brought him back to his childhood.

"I remember going to charity events with him," Elliss said. "It instilled in me to always, like, pour into people. To not just be in your own world, but to give back to your community, to be where you feet are at and enjoy life for what it is and when it comes. As a kid, I was always able to see this from an NFL perspective watching my dad do it."

As part of the Patriots Foundation's "Adopt-A-School" program, Elliss was on hand for a well-attended flag football game with plenty of energy. Being a coach for both sides, Elliss helped call plays for the teams, which included a mix of third graders, sixth graders and teachers.

He got a rousing ovation when he first arrived, set to thundering chants of "Patriots! Patriots!" from the student body. This isn't the first time these elementary school kids have gotten face-to-face time with a Patriots player. Earlier in the offseason, center Jared Wilson stopped by during an artificial intelligence workshop.

New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss stopped by the Mattahunt School to help coach in their flag football game. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Elliss is proud to be able to give back as a Patriot, and making the kids happy is just the icing on the cake.

"Days like this are the best," he said with a smile.

On the other side of the Mattahunt Community Center, there were football-themes activities for students to also participate in. When the day was over, Elliss took the time to speak with some of the kids, sign their shirts and hand out gift bags. One of the students received a custom Patriots-themed bike.

Alongside Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, Elliss helped hand over a $5,000 grant as part of the NFL's Play60 Initiative. Since he found out he was coming to the school, Elliss said he couldn't have been more excited.

The Patriots Foundation donated a $5,000 grant to the Mattahunt School as part of the NFL Play60 Initiative | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"It's always a blessing to be here," Elliss said. "To see these kids, the next generation, it's important to them. ... We got to play some ball, so (it) couldn't be better."

As Elliss plans for his third full season in a Patriots uniform, he's remaining in New England with his family ahead of training camp. He could have gone to other places during his break, but wanted to be where his feet are with his wife and three young boys.

Most importantly, he wanted to stress that while football might be fun for him, it's given him a platform to help spread that joy to the next generation of New England fans.

"It just brings everyone together. I mean, we have a common goal," Elliss said. "I think the community really relies on us, relies on our support. Us coming out here today shows that we're willing to do it and we're willing to be back out in the community and give back to all these kids."

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