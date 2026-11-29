The 5-5 New England Patriots are at the crossing roads of playoff contention and team demolition entering a Week 12 game against the 1-9 Los Angeles Chargers.

Trusting the unproven hand of Tommy DeVito, New England's fate lies in the result of Sunday's matchup. With the Chargers expected to start backup DJ Uiagalelei, an unexpected loss for the Patriots could heavily set back a 2026 season that initially had high hopes.

After the Patriots face the Chargers, they'll enter one of the hardest stretches of their season, battling the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-7 combined record of these teams makes Weeks 13 to 15 the hardest three-game stretch of the season for the Patriots.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently slated as the eighth seed in the AFC playoff picture entering Sunday, the Patriots will need a win against Los Angeles to stay in contention during their upcoming hardships.

What a Win Means for New England:

The Patriots are three-point favorites over the Chargers, with many expecting the reigning AFC Champions to cruise past the one-win disappoint on the West Coast in this AFC Wild Card rematch.

Winning this game — hopefully — means that DeVito showed that he can uphold the offensive strength the Patriots established in the first half of the season under Drake Maye. DeVito's performance is a huge tell of how the rest of the season will go for New England.

In the event that DeVito doesn't play well but the Patriots still win, New England will look to address the quarterback issue — for which many solutions have presented themselves in recent weeks. Maye's injury is only expected to sideline him until just before the playoffs, so a short-term option under center might be something Mike Vrabel seeks if DeVito doesn't look the part.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, winning will have the entire organization bought into the prospect of making the playoffs for a second-straight year. With lots of players' statuses up in the air due to injury, the team will move hastily to get their best talent back on the field for the remainder of the season.

With a win, the Patriots instantly become active in waiver wire moves, practice squad signings, and fundamental game planning for future opponents. More importantly, it could push New England right into the playoff picture.

Entering Week 12, one of two things (plus a Pats win) needed to happen for the Patriots to be among the AFC's top-seven teams. The first, was Pittsburgh losing to Denver. Since the Steelers won in dominant fashion on Friday, that option is no longer available.

A look at the current AFC playoff picture 👀#BlackFridayNFL pic.twitter.com/weyMzj5KOU — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 27, 2026

Now, the Patriots will rely on the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. The Browns, who hold the seven-seed, will lose their playoff spot to the Patriots — for the time being — if New England wins and they lose.

Appearing in a playoff picture graphic will give the New England Patriots all the motivation to find opportunities to win games in the remainder of the season.

What a Loss Means for the Patriots:

So, if the Patriots lose on Sunday, does the front office blow up the ship and prepare for next year? Certainly not, but it becomes substantially more difficult to be a postseason team if the Patriots lose to the Chargers.

Vrabel never has been in a position to tank on a season, but there would definitely be conversations around whether the Patriots should play for a draft pick in the remainder of the season.

Football - NFL - New England Patriots Press Conference - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the press conference REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

It's likely that a Patriots loss will see the end of the season for many players who have struggled with injuries throughout the year. Older veterans like Morgan Moses and Hunter Henry have played through injury for a majority of the season and will have the opportunity to recover from those injuries in the back half of the year.

The Patriots may also entertain a quarterback battle, as rookie seventh rounder Behren Morton is given opportunities to showcase his ability as a productive backup quarterback. Other positions may follow with increased opportunities for younger players, like Caleb Lomu at tackle and multiple positions on defense.

Realistic Playoff Expectations for the 2026 Patriots:

Could it be an overreaction to give up on playoff hopes after New England loses its third straight game? Absolutely. Especially when considering the Patriots will be just a spot or two out of reach from Wild Card seeding — even with a loss on Sunday.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) makes a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, looking the Wild Card contending teams' reamining schedules, none is less in difficulty than New England's. And every team, besides the Patriots, is playing with their starting quarterback (or preferred starting quarterback if you're Pittsburgh), at the moment.

Sunday's game against the underperformed LA Chargers may be the most consequential of the season for New England.

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