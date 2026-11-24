Currently ranked eighth in the AFC and holding a 5-5 record, the New England Patriots need a lot to happen in the next seven weeks in order to make the playoffs.

Their chances of playing postseason football aren't just reliant on the team winning games without their franchise quarterback, but also depend on other teams in the mix losing games.

The Patriots are one of the best teams when facing other AFC opponents, which gives them an advantage over head-to-head victories and common opponent tie breakers. Beating teams like the Raiders and Steelers gives the Pats a huge advantage if they were to tie their record with any of the other teams 'in the hunt' for a Wild Card spot.

🏈AFC Week 11 Playoff Picture🏈



Will your team make the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/BHuLSkZTAw — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) November 24, 2026

Looking at Week 12's slate of games, Patriots fans will be joining forces with the following fanbases in order to increase the likelihood of a second straight playoff birth for the Pats.

Teams to Root For In Week 12:

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and. wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) after a touchdown during the first quarter Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) over Buffalo Bills (9-1), Thursday Nov. 26 at 8:20 p.m. (EST)

This matchup can have varied impacts on the Patriots. For starters, the Bills are the most immediate divisional threat to the Pats, but have a pretty large lead over New England for the AFC East title.

However, if Buffalo drops their Thanksgiving night game to the Chiefs, and the Patriots pull off a miracle the following week at home against the Bills, there is slight hope for an AFC East title in New England, despite the loss of Drake Maye.

Buffalo will also enter the hardest part of their schedule, facing the likes of Green Bay, Chicago, and Denver after their divisional match against the Pats in Week 13.

Although, rooting for a Wild Card spot would mean rooting for the Bills. Kansas City losing would be more ideal for the Patriots, who head on the road in Week 15 to play the Chiefs. If Denver ends up winning the AFC West, the Chiefs would compete with New England for a Wild Card spot.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) deflects a pass thrown by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver Broncos (8-2) over Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4), Friday Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. (EST)

Once again, having to root for an AFC playoff team is never fun, but the Broncos taking down the Steelers would be monumental for the Patriots, who hold a tie breaker over Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are second in the AFC North, to the Bengals (7-3), but a loss in Week 13 would create a larger gap between the two teams and catapult the Patriots ahead of the Steelers in the standings (if the Pats beat the Chargers).

Like Kansas City, Denver may wind up as a Wild Card team, depending on who wins the AFC West. And New England will face the Broncos in a big Week 17 game at home which could have massive playoff ramifications.

For now, New England will hope the Steelers lose, which gives them a path right into the playoff picture with a win on Sunday.

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens (4-7) over Houston Texans (4-6), Sunday Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. (EST)

This game is conflciting for the Patriots, as both teams sit just behind New England in the current AFC standings.

However, Baltimore will play four of their last five games against divisional opponents, which doesn't help their case for a playoff bid. Additionally, the Ravens are on their fourth starting quarterback of the season in Jacoby Brissett and aren't looking like a legitmate threat to anyone.

The Texans, on the other hand, have underperformed this season and have the potential to compete with playoff teams in the AFC. Their remaining schedule is difficult, having to play the Jaguars, Steelers, and Packers, but this Texans team poses one of the biggest threats to a Patriots playoff birth, and can jump New England in the standings with a win and a Patriots loss on Sunday.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) over Cleveland Browns (6-4), Sunday Nov. 29 at 8:20 p.m. (EST)

Sunday Night Football this week features two teams in the playoff bubble hoping to outlast one another and make it to the post-season.

While the Raiders are another team inching up on the Patriots, New England holds a tie breaker over Las Vegas from their Week 5 win. Already with seven losses, the Raiders are seeking a first victory for rookie first-round pick Fernando Mendoza.

The Browns, who have exceeded expectations this season, currently hold the seven seed and are one game ahead of the Patriots. A loss on Sunday night, paired with a New England victory, would put the Patriots right into the playoff picture.

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