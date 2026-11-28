The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers both have had disappointing seasons, and were flexed out of Sunday Night Football because of it. Now they're playing Sunday afternoon with a pair of backup quarterbacks and are on losing streaks.

"Just got to play better. We’ve got to go win a football game," head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. "I think that they had a good week. I thought they were locked in coming back on Monday, starting there and then working today."

Ahead of Week 12, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: Don't Overcomplicate Game Plan For Backup QB

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Drake Maye in the lineup, the Patriots are going to lean on Tommy DeVito to start the game. It's his first start in two seasons and has hasn't looked all that impressive during the times in which he's come in to replace Maye already this year. So the Patriots will need to make this as easy as possible for him.

Run the ball, short throws, keep everything tight. There doesn't need to be a bunch of exotic route concepts and plays that can overcomplicate things for DeVito. The Patriots haven't been playing good football as of late, but they are certainly better than that the Chargers have put on tape. DeVito just needs to play within the system.

X-Factor: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

How can the Patriots offense settle DeVito down? Just give it to their running back over and over again. Stevenson remains the engine that keeps the running game going, and he's been that way for years. The Patriots will need to control the clock and manage the game with a backup quarterback — and that starts with how Stevenson can perform.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 17, Chargers 0

Both teams are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture right now. While the Chargers feel like an easy out right now, the Patriots still have a fighting chance to sneak in. On paper and on tape, the Patriots are the much better team and should walk away with their sixth win of the season.

Ventola: As If It Could Get Any Worse

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots’ offense has had to deal with a plethora of injuries this season. New England has lost its starting offensive guards on both sides, its two best receivers, and now its superstar quarterback in Drake Maye. This Sunday, Tommy DeVito takes his place for his first start of the season.

On the other side, Chargers starting signal caller Justin Herbert has been ruled out with a concussion. That puts D.J. Uiagalelei in line to lead Los Angeles against DeVito and New England. What could be better than two struggling teams which are each forced to start their backup gunslingers?

X-Factor: QB Tommy DeVito

Prior to the Patriots’ bye week, DeVito was forced into the game early against the Detroit Lions following Maye’s injury. The 28-year-old completed just half of his 24 pass attempts for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“I mean, again, preparation is great,” Vrabel said Friday when asked about DeVito. “The most important thing is our performance and our participation on Sunday. So, he was locked in, he was ready to go. Clearly, excited for the opportunity.”

Final Score Prediction: Chargers 9, Patriots 6

A one-win Chargers squad and a spiraling Patriots team play each other without their starting quarterbacks. What could possibly go wrong? This game was already flexed out of the Sunday Night Football slot, and I expect it to fully live up to the (lack of) hype.

The sole saving grace of this matchup could be Stevenson and Chargers running back Omarion Hampton stealing the show. Otherwise, expect a complete snooze fest from start to finish.

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