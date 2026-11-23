Despite repeated affirmations from New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel that "Tommy (DeVito)'s our starter," there is still plenty of discussion around who will be the Patriots short-term solution at quarterback.

On Monday, Vrabel shared the chances of adding another quarterback to the roster.

"We've talked about it," Vrabel said. "I don't think that's something that will happen today."

While on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, he added that "We'll see. I don't know that's something we necessarily think. We have guys that have been with us, understand what we're doing, and how we want to try to do it."

The second-year coach of the Patriots also confirmed that DeVito would be making his first start as a Patriot on Sunday.

Football - NFL - New England Patriots Press Conference - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the press conference REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

What Sunday's Game Means for DeVito

Despite not starting an NFL game in nearly two years, there are high expectations for the fourth-year former undrafted free agent.

DeVito is tasked with facing a one-win Los Angeles Chargers team in his first start with New England. The Patriots, sitting at 5-5, are still in contention for a playoff berth as they continue the back half of their season.

New England is expected to get back guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and potentially wide receiver Romeo Doubs this week from injured reserve, which would further increase the Patriots' chances of winning. Additionally, the Chargers may be without starting quarterback Justin Herbert, as he enters concussion protocol this week.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) runs the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If DeVito can operate the offense at an efficient level with sufficient talent around him, he'll prove to the organization that he can keep the Pats afloat while Drake Maye recovers from a fractured fibula.

But losing to the Chargers wouldn't be ideal for DeVito, who's in his second season in New England. An embarrassing loss to the Chargers not only drops the Pats to a losing record, but puts them further out of reach from the playoffs.

With Maye's injury expected to sideline him through the month of December, New England is hoping to make a push into January and play postseason football.

If DeVito doesn't have a sound game against the Chargers, especially when coming off extended rest, then his job could further be in jeopardy.

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Would Replace DeVito If He Fails?

For now, it seems like the Patriots will stick with DeVito and rookie Behren Morton as the only two quarterbacks on the roster. But if they have to find a replacement for their current plan, it's unlikely they'll trust a seventh-round rookie to push the team to the playoffs.

Some have floated the idea of signing Jimmy Garoppolo, who is not currently with an NFL team. There are also plenty of other experienced quarterbacks that are free agents or currently on NFL practice squads.

However, a big name starter was just made available to the entire NFL, as the Colts moved on from Daniel Jones.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones, who was replaced by DeVito in New York a couple seasons ago, is likely to clear waivers on Monday as team's won't want to take on his $38 million salary in 2027.

This would make the former first-round pick a free agent and eligible to sign with any team. Over the weekend, it was reported that Jones would take his time before signing with a team, hoping to land somewhere that is in need of a quarterback and has playoff aspriations.

The Patriots probably fit that criteria better than any other team in football for Jones. And since the veteran quarterback wants to wait before signing, he might as well wait to see how his former backup quarterback performs on Sunday against the Chargers before making a decision.

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