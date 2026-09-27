Drake Maye Explains What Went Wrong After Another Rough Patriots Loss

Three games in, two losses and seven turnovers. The start to Drake Maye's third season with the New England Patriots quarterback has been everything, but ideal.

Maye's Week 3 showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he threw two interceptions and fumbled away another turnover, was a major reason why the Patriots fell 35-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

"I think it's disappointing," Maye said postgame. "I think the ball starts rolling like that and we can't get out of our own way, and can't get out of my own way personally. I gotta look myself in the mirror and and take this as a turning point.

"You know, it's Week 3, but at the same time, we gotta have some fuel and realize that what we're doing out there offensively is unacceptable. It's been unacceptable for three weeks."

So where did it go wrong?

Maye Turns It Over Three Times In Loss

The Patriots, appearing to drive the ball on their second drive, turned it over after Maye dropped the ball while trying to throw it deep. After the game, Maye explained that center Jared Wilson was bleeding and that blood had gotten on the ball, making it slippery. Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton fell on the loose ball, and it was the start of things to come for the Patriots quarterback.

It was a fumble of comedic proportions.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles the ball in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the end of the first half, and the Patriots trying to find the end zone, Maye tried to find a covered Efton Chism III in the back of the end zone. Instead, it went straight into the hands of Travis Hunter. Similar to the Seahawks game where he threw an interception with points seemingly in the bag, the Patriots came away from that final drive with nothing.

Later in the second half, Maye was undercut by cornerback Jarrian Jones. It was Maye's league-leading sixth interception of the season, and led to a five-yard touchdown run by Bhayshul Tuten.

"Had a one-on-one matchup backside, and probably shouldn't have thrown it," he explained.

These plays shouldn't keep happening for a player that should be in the MVP conversations, and Maye knows it. It came across postgame that he didn't feel like he was gun shy when it came to his throws, but did he admit that he didn't do enough to help the Patriots win.

"I didn't think I was hestitating much," Maye said. "I think we hit some plays and there (were) definitely some plays we wish we had back. Like I said, that's every week. I wouldn't say I was hesitant or tucking it early or kind of scrambling out of the pocket early. I felt like the guys up front are battling hard and we gotta do some things for myself to move the chains."

Maye finished 14-of-25 for 199 yards and those three aforementioned turnovers. It was a second-straight game without a touchdown thrown, and it was Maye's third-straight game with more turnovers than touchdowns.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) eludes Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was eventually replaced by backup Tommy DeVito late in the fourth quarter. Is he in a slump?

"I think he knows what to do," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "I think we have to do it better, and again, we all want to make plays. We just have to make them good ones. If it's not there, then we got to make a great decision. And I think sometimes you can want it too badly and we can't force anything."

It's not going to get any easier for the Patriots. Next week, they'll head on the road to face the 3-0 Buffalo Bills in a loud environment. It's not a position this team is new to — they were 1-2 last year before a long winning streak — but it's not something they should be getting used to.

Maye says that next week is a big opportunity to wash this performance away.

"This is an opportunity to band together," Maye said, "and realize that the best football that we play is together."

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