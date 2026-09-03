Despite Contract Rift, Patriots Remain Optimistic That Christian Gonzalez Plays Week 1

FOXBORO — Christian Gonzalez has been vocal about wanting a contract extension this offseason. He's yet to get one — one that would likely make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history — and he's starting to get frustrated.

And yet, he remains on the practice field fully practicing. It's starting to seem like the New England Patriots superstar will suit up for the team's season-opening game against the Seattle Seahawks. But will he?

"As the head coach, I expect every player that's healthy and under contract to practice and to play," Mike Vrabel said Thursday. "That may change based on my conversations with different players. ... That goes with this situation."

That tune from the Patriots head coach hasn't changed in a while.

Gonzalez, easily the team's top defensive player, has been non-committal to playing in Seattle next Wednesday. That doesn't mean he'll sit out from the first game of the year, but it's eye-opening to see a player so openly willing to stick around not give concrete answers about his playing status.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite that, Gonzalez hasn't seemed to lose a step during the times when he's on the practice field.

"He's put a lot of great work in, the competitiveness in practices," Vrabel said. "He plays square, he's athletic and fast. ... He's not a player that's been sitting around and waiting, this is a player that every chance he has, has looked to improve (and) challenge."

The Patriots, like always, will prepare for the worst possible outcome, where Gonzalez doesn't suit up. But for now, Vrabel holds his star cornerback in high regard and is prepping for him to both practice and play as long as he remains healthy.

"I think we want to try and be as ready and prepared for the football game as we possibly can," Vrabel said. "I think distractions come in a lot of different ways. ... I love coaching Christian. He's a valuable member of this football team."

Gonzalez's Teammate Has High Hopes:

Standing in front of his locker (which just so happens to be next to Gonzalez's) before practice, safety and newly-voted captain Kevin Byard spoke about Gonzalez's importance to his team. Byard mentioned how he believes the 24-year-old is the "best corner in the league" and will get a deal done sooner rather than later.

"I kinda respect the privacy of that," Byard said of the negotiations. "Obviously, I want him out there. I think we all do. We all want him to get paid. But at the end of the day, that's between him and the organization. Obviously, of course I'm a player, so I wanna see him be the highest-paid corner in the league. That's something I think we anticipate happening, but we just don't know when."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) does a drill with wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite not having a game played together under their belts, Byard gave his teammate extremely high praise. The Patriots, and this secondary, will only be better when a paid Gonzalez is out on the field.

"I'm excited to play with this whole secondary, but obviously you got the best corner in the league in my opinion," Byard said. "(Gonzalez is) the best player I've ever played with as far as the corner position, it's going to drastically kinda change how I see things and how he sees things. Super excited to be able to play with him."

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