Drake Maye's History Against Each Team on the Patriots' Schedule

For a quarterback entering just his third season in the NFL, Drake Maye is very experienced when it comes to playing teams on the New England Patriots schedule.

In fact, out of the 14 different opponents the Patriots have in 2026, Maye has already suited up for at least one regular season game against 10 of them. It's been a fast paced two seasons for the Patriots quarterback, who is set to enter his second-straight year as the full-time starter.

While these stats won't impact how New England's games against each team will go this fall, it's interesting to look at how Maye has fared against some of the faces he's scheduled to see once again.

Maye vs. Buffalo Bills (4 Games)

Stats: 58/90, 689 Passing Yards, 2 Passing Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions, 13 Rush Attempts, 85 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing Touchdowns, 2 Fumbles

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Since his rookie season, Maye hasn't missed a start against the Bills. Now, his second game was a brief appearance as the team later benched him for backup Joe Milton III (who ended up winning the game). His showing in 2024 was alright, but not as crisp as it was during his sophomore campaign.

In Week 5 of last season, you can make the argument that Maye's performance against the Bills on Sunday Night Football, which included a game-winning drive, helped catapult the team into a winning stratosphere.

Maye vs. Miami Dolphins (3 Games)

Stats: 55/78, 643 Passing Yards, 4 Passing Touchdowns, 1 Interception, 20 Rush Attempts, 98 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing Touchdown, 1 Fumble

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) strip sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Maye has beaten up the Dolphins statistically since joining the AFC East rivalry. He didn't play in the first meeting between these two teams as a rookie -- that job was reserved for veteran Jacoby Brissett -- but he's become a menace to Miami since becoming the full-time starter.

In the first meeting last year, Maye only threw four incompletions and rushing for a touchdown in the team's first win of the season. In the regular season finale, the 23-year-old again threw just four incompletions in a 28-point victory.

Maye vs. New York Jets (3 Games)

Stats: 51/69, 582 Passing Yards, 6 Passing Touchdowns, 12 Rush Attempts, 82 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing Touchdown

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) is called for roughing the passer, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

MetLife Stadium was the location of Maye's first meaningful NFL snaps, though he didn't play much against the Jets as a rookie. Coming in during mop-up duty in the first game, and then getting concussed in the second, didn't give New York a great look at the quarterback heading into 2025.

Maybe that's why he torched them when he stepped back into the MetLife Stadium turf in Week 17. He went 19-for-21 with 256 passing yards and a season-high five passing touchdowns. He could have kept racking the stats up, but was pulled in the third quarter of a blowout.

Maye vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2 Games)

Stats: 29/51, 385 Passing Yards, 2 Passing Touchdowns, 1 Interception, 16 Rush Attempts, 98 Rushing Yards, 3 Fumbles

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) on the field against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson (25) second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The two games that Maye has played against the Chargers couldn't have gone more differently. As a rookie, he hosted them and got pummeled. The Chargers wiped the floor with the lowly Patriots, and easily won, 40-7.

Next season's matchup was a total 180. This time in the playoffs, the Patriots got into a defensive slugfest with Los Angeles and Maye didn't have his best overall showing. It didn't matter, as a touchdown pass to former Charger Hunter Henry sealed the deal for the quarterback's first career postseason win.

Maye vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 Game)

Stats: 28/37, 268 Passing Yards, 2 Passing Touchdowns, 1 Interception, 7 Rush Attempts, 45 Rushing Yards, 1 Fumble

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Maye's first meeting against Pittsburgh, and second against Aaron Rodgers, was one to forget for the young captain. He turned the ball over twice, part of New England's five on the afternoon, in a dreadful loss that was easily avoidable.

He did have some nice throws in that game, but ball security came up big in the end. He'll have a third shot to beat the future Hall of Famer in Rogers, who just recently re-signed with Pittsburgh.

Maye vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 Game)

Stats: 26/37, 276 Passing Yards, 2 Passing Touchdowns, 3 Rush Attempts, 18 Rushing Yards

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

This matchup was just the second-ever start for Maye in a Patriots uniform. After losing to the Houston Texans in Week 6 as a rookie, Maye had to take a trip overseas just one game later. He threw for a career-best (obviously) 276 passing yards and did open the game up with a scoring drive, but wasn't able to snag his first ever win as a starting quarterback.

Both of these teams are far different than when they matchup in London two seasons ago, and Maye will look to get the better of AFC South-winning Trevor Lawrence in his first matchup since.

Maye vs. Denver Broncos (1 Game)

Stats: 10/21, 86 Passing Yards, 10 Rush Attempts, 65 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing Touchdown

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Looking at the box score, Maye didn't play well against the Broncos in last year's AFC championship. But they won the game and that's all that really mattered. When you hammer down into how that game unfolded, and the snowstorm that eventually arrived, Maye didn't play as bad as the numbers may suggest.

The UNC Tar Heel didn't turn the ball over in what became impossible snowy conditions to see through and later was dealt a shoulder injury on his throwing arm. Despite that, he had the Patriots' onoy touchdown -- a 6-yard rushing score in the second quarter.

Maye vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1 Game)

Stats: 30/46, 287 Passing Yards, 1 Passing Touchdown, 1 Interception, 4 Rush Attempts, 11 Rushing Yards, 1 Reception, 2 Receiving Yards, 1 Fumble

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Maye is a completely different quarterback now than he was when the 2025 season kicked off at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots got their pants pulled down by what soon became a historically-bad Raiders team in Week 1. Maye has the numbers to make his performance look productive, but the loss doesn't help it one year later.

The MVP finalist will get another crack at Las Vegas, and potentially will go up head-to-head against Heisman winner and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza in Week 5.

Maye vs. Chicago Bears (1 Game)

Stats: 15/25, 184 Passing Yards, 1 Passing Touchdown, 1 Interception, 4 Rush Attempts, 24 Rushing Yards

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Jacob Martin (55) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Maye's first win (techincally) came against the Jets as a rookie in a game he left early due to injury. His first wire-to-wire came at the hands of the Chicago Bears, where he went up against the quarterback who was drafted two slots ahead of him in the first round. Both Maye and Caleb Williams didn't play their best in an afternoon slog, but Maye made just enough to grab the dub.

Both teams are far cries from what they were back in 2024, as Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson have turned their respective squads around in a hurry. The game two years ago was stuffed in the 1 p.m. window. This year? The country will get to watch Maye on national television.

Maye vs. Seattle Seahawks (1 Game)

Stats: 27/43, 295 Passing Yards, 2 Passing Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions, 5 Rush Attempts, 37 Rushing Yards, 1 Fumble

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The one that will stick with Maye the most. Losing the Super Bowl is never easy, but when you've been shot up with painkillers and turn the ball over three times, it doesn't make it feel any better.

Maye had some good throws in that 29-13 loss to a stout Seahawks defense, but it wasn't enough to grab New England's seventh Super Bowl trophy. He'll have a shot to enact some revenge in Seattle, as both sides are set to do battle in the season opener on Sept. 9.

The only teams on New England's 2026 schedule that Maye has not gone up against in his career are the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. In 2025, Maye started against Minnesota in a preseason game, going 4-for-7 passing and threw for 46 yards.

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