Could Drake Maye end up playing again this season? That door hasn't been officially shut yet.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots quarterback is out for "at least six weeks" after breaking his fibula in last week's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. The plan for the Patriots is to roll with backup quarterback Tommy DeVito as the starter.

Maye got hurt after getting sacked on the game's opening drive last week and left the game shortly afterwards. He didn't travel back to the United States with the Patriots and instead stayed back in Munich, Germany for more testing. He's since returned, but won't be ready to play for at least a month.

Six weeks takes the Patriots to Jan. 3, where they may potentially play against the Denver Broncos at home (the game isn't officially set yet and could be flexed to the day before). When it comes to Maye's health, that's the first priority that the Patriots need to worry about.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; A general overall view as New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball on the NFL shield logo at midfield against the New England Patriots of the 2026 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But at the end of the day, if the Patriots could end up sneaking into the playoffs with DeVito as their quarterback, Maye might be able to push it to get back onto the field. That's a far cry from some reports that suggested he'd be out for the remainder of the year.

Now, of course, Maye could still end up missing the rest of 2026. If the Patriots, who are currently sitting at 5-5, don't end up beating the likes of the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills or Broncos, the season could end at Week 18.

Without Maye, Patriots Will Roll With DeVito

For now, it will be DeVito taking snaps as the starting quarterback as the Patriots look ahead to a Week 12 road matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I think he'll be ready to go coming out of the bye," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. "I think that he'll be able to look at some things and understand, whether that's being able to transfer up into the pocket, get us in the right play, get the ball out quicker or look at protections or rotation, whatever that may be. I think that'll all improve. So, I have a lot of confidence in Tommy. I know his toughness is going to be through the charts, and his competitiveness will be exactly what we need."

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Behren Morton is the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster. The Patriots could also show interest in veteran Daniel Jones, who was recently released by the Indianapolis Colts.

If the Patriots place Maye on injured reserve, that means he'd be required to miss at least four games. They also only have three return designations left in the regular season, and two of them are likely going to Romeo Doubs and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

At the end of the day, Maye's injury puts a damper on a season with high expectations. But the door remains open a bit.

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