After a disaster of a performance on Thursday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts officially released quarterback Daniel Jones.

They've now promoted Anthony Richardson to the starting spot and now Jones, who was in the second year of his two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts, is subject to waivers (and free agency, if he doesn't get claimed).

Do the New England Patriots, still reeling from the ankle injury of Drake Maye, try to get Jones under center and try and right the ship? They should.

First off, the Colts totally botched Jones' situation. Clearly struggling and needing to try and rebuild for the future, the team passed on trading both Jones (who had reported interest from the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens) and running back Jonathan Taylor. One week after the deadline, and Jones is no longer a Colt.

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that being said, the Patriots have just Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton in the building at quarterback sans Maye. DeVito has started games in the NFL before (replacing Jones on the New York Giants back in 2023), but didn't look all that inspiring against the Detroit Lions last week in Germany.

The Patriots are 5-5 and yes, still very much in the thick of the AFC postseason picture. Jones offers a style of quarterback play that, if used correctly, could correlate with a Josh McDaniels-style of offense. He's had experience with Brian Daboll, a disciple of McDaniels, and could slot in under center in New England.

But this year isn't a good assessment of Jones' play. Through 11 games, the 29-year-old is 205-for-351 (58.4%) with 1,974 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions — the most in the NFL. Last night against the Houston Texans in primetime, he went 12-for-27 with 144 yards and a pick.

Not all that great. When you consider the defenses the Patriots are going to facing heading into the stretch run (Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos), it might not get that much better.

Does Jones Really Make Patriots Better?

The Patriots can't afford to miss out, though. DeVito didn't play well in his elevated opportunity and rookie Morton hasn't taken a snap in a regular season game. Sure, they might have the playbook down pat heading into Week 12, but Jones' ceiling, albeit low, is still higher.

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talks to New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones is subject to waivers now, and any team that puts in a claim for him would take on about $2 million in 2026 salary, plus more than $10 million in injury guarantees in 2027. If he goes unclaimed, the chances that a team throws a dart at him on their quarterback dartboard increases.

The Patriots have the 16th waiver claim and the Ravens — who traded for Jacoby Brissett at the deadline — have the 14th. The Vikings also swung a deal for Kirk Cousins, so both of those teams feel like longshots to add him. There really isn't any other major suitor in play right now.

The Colts haven't been good and Jones is a big reason why. But with the Patriots teetering on a midseason collapse and needing to find a quarterback capable of playing (and fast), it's worth kicking the tires on the veteran.

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