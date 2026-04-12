Five Under-The-Radar OL Draft Prospects For Patriots

The New England Patriots' starting offensive line is set in stone right now. Will Campbell and Morgan Moses will be the tackles, Jared Wilson will kick in from guard to center, and Mike Onwenu/Alijah Vera-Tucker will be the two guards.

But the depth along the offensive line can always be improved, and based on the last time the Patriots took the field -- where they allowed six sacks to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks -- it might be important to stock up on reserves.

Sure, the Patriots may end up drafting a longterm option at right tackle early in the draft (Clemson's Blake Miller and Arizona's Max Iheanachor are two names that have been thrown around this offseason), but there's larger needs on the team. Whether it's an edge rusher, tight end or safety, New England would be smart to address the offensive line on day two or three of the seven-round draft.

Currently, the Patriots have plenty of players under contract for this summer. Ben Brown is the top backup at both guard and center, while Marcus Bryant, Sebastian Gutierrez, James Hudson, Lorenz Metz are the backups at tackle. Mehki Butler and Andrew Rupcich are also guard, while Caedan Wallace has experience at both guard and tackle.

Without further ado, here's five incoming rookies at three positions that could help the Patriots in 2026.

Miami C James Brockermeyer

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots moving Wilson to his natural position at center is great, but he hasn't played it at all since coming to the NFL. Adding a productive center in Brockermeyer could help ease the potential worries that may arise. The Miami product is likely a seventh round pick and is fairly undersized for his position (6-foot-3), but has great traits as a downfield blocker in the run game. He had a productive week at the Senior Bowl this offseason as well.

Dartmouth OG Delby Lemieux

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State throws with protection from National Team offensive lineman Delby Lemieux (50) of Dartmouth during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Lemieux, a local kid, spent his college days in the Ivy League. He was invited to two pro days that the Patriots had a hand in -- the Boston College Pro Day on March 23, and the Patriots' own local day on April 7. The Senior Bowl invite is shooting up draft boards as of late, and could potentially be an add on the last day of the draft. Lemieux has experience at center, and is more than capable of playing both at the next level.

Georgia OG Micah Morris

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) takes a drink during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Morris had a good showing at the NFL Combine, including 29 reps on the bench press and a 5.09-second 40-yard dash. The national champion has experience at both right and left guard, starting 19 games over the last two seasons. The strong prospect could fall and be a priority free agent following the draft, but Morris is great at climbing to the next level and getting to linebackers in the run game.

Ole Miss OT Diego Pounds

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pounds spent three years at North Carolina before transferring into the SEC, where he was named to the conference's all-third team. He started 15 games at left tackle for Ole Miss last year, and although his blocking form may be a tad inconsistent, he's a durable player you'd want as a blindside protector. He'll likely be competing for a reserve swing tackle role in New England.

Penn State OT Nolan Rucci

Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linenam Nolan Rucci (72) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The name might ring a few bells. Rucci is the son of former Patriots guard Todd Rucci, who spent eight seasons with New England. The Penn State product has turned himself into a solid right tackle at the college level, and projects to be a day three pick this year. The 23-year-old has a massive frame (6-foot-8, 315 lbs) and could easily compete for one of the backup spots in training camp.

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